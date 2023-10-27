"Smaller and poor man’s Luka": Frank Vogel raves about Austin Reaves ahead of Suns-Lakers showdown

Austin Reaves had a solid night in the LA Lakers’ opening night loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. After an impressive playoffs debut and 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign, many expect him to be even better this season. The shooting guard had an all-around game versus the Nuggets. He finished with 14 points, eight rebounds (tied with Anthony Davis for a team-high), four assists and two steals.

Reaves will next be facing his former coach Frank Vogel, who will be calling the shots for the new-look Phoenix Suns. “AR” played under Vogel for a year before the Lakers replaced the champion coach with Darvin Ham following the 2022-23 season.

When asked by reporters to describe Austin Reaves’ game, Vogel simply answered (via Mark Medina):

“A smaller and poor man’s Luka [Doncic].”

Vogel was somewhat comparing the budding star to a bonafide superstar in Luka Doncic. The Slovenian has been an MVP candidate over the past few seasons. “Luka Legend” is also a franchise player that almost every NBA team would be willing to build their team around.

While Austin Reaves could push for an All-Star selection this season, Doncic, if healthy, is almost a cinch to get his fifth. The Dallas Mavericks point guard emphasized that in his opening night game when his triple-double gave Dallas a thrilling win over the San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron James credited Vogel for Reaves’ development. The four-time MVP noted that by “throwing him into the fire and letting him fly,” the Lakers have benefited from the young player’s emergence.

Austin Reaves could have a big game against Frank Vogel’s undermanned team

Austin Reaves will likely have less headache against the Phoenix Suns in the LA Lakers’ home debut. Vogel’s team will be missing two of its biggest stars. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, two of Reaves’ assignments on defense, will be sitting out tonight.

Beal, who hasn’t played for the Suns yet, remains sidelined due to lower back tightness. Booker joins him on the injury list following an impressive opening night against the Golden State Warriors. He is reportedly suffering from a sore left foot.

Without those two, Reaves may not need to spend too much energy on the defensive end. He can likely focus on playmaking and doing all the little things that made him such a big part of the Lakers’ playoff success last season.

Reaves may be a poor man’s Luka Doncic, but the Lakers need him just to be himself. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis around, Darvin Ham has enough on his roster to expect another winning season.