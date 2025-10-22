  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kendrick Perkins
  • "Smoked his job": Ex-NBA champ makes feelings known as Kendrick Perkins leaves Elle Duncan shell-shocked with wild on-air joke

"Smoked his job": Ex-NBA champ makes feelings known as Kendrick Perkins leaves Elle Duncan shell-shocked with wild on-air joke

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 22, 2025 22:54 GMT
Ex-NBA champ makes feelings known as Kendrick Perkins leaves Elle Duncan shell-shocked with wild on-air joke
Ex-NBA champ makes feelings known as Kendrick Perkins leaves Elle Duncan shell-shocked with wild on-air joke. (Image Source: Imagn)

Jeff Teague made his feelings known on Kendrick Perkins' delivering a wild joke, which left her co-host, Elle Duncan, stunned. The former Celtics player made the joke while being on-air for the opening night of the "Countdown to NBA" show.

Ad

During Wednesday's livestream of the "Club 520" podcast, the 2021 NBA champion and his crew reacted to the incident. After viewing the video clip, they could not contain their laughter.

"What you need ibuprofen for when you can have a perk?" Perkins said.

The statement left Elle Duncan stunned with an uncomfortable expression on her face.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He smoked his job," Teague said. "That's a fire alarm."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Jeff Teague and Kendrick Perkins have both transitioned from playing for the Boston Celtics to becoming known names in the basketball media landscape. Perkins played for the Celtics for almost a decade before Teague; however, they have both won a ring with the Celts in different eras.

Perkins is a longtime veteran in the media landscape when compared to Teague. Teague primarily discusses trending topics in the basketball world on the "Club 520 Podcast," while Perkins has been a constant presence on basketball shows in mainstream media.

Ad

However, his recent joke might jeopardize his media career, as the former Celtics player has received a lot of backlash for his comment.

Elle Duncan clears the air on Kendrick Perkins' wild joke

Elle Duncan has cleared the air on Kendrick Perkins's wild joke against her on-air. On Tuesday, the sportswriter and analyst came across the viral clip of the former Celtics star making the joke on X.

Ad

She commented on the X post with an explanation of the events. In her comment, Duncan expressed her surprise at the backlash her co-host was facing on the internet because of the joke.

"lol yo the comments are wild. I used a Perk idiom at the beginning of the segment (like I always do) and this was him trying to top it. He’s big bruh and my FAVE. there was no shot shotted," Duncan commented.
Ad
Ad

Later, the sportswriter revealed that the former Celtics player had made the joke in reference to an idiom she had used earlier on the show. She revealed that Perkins was one of her favorite analysts to work with and made it clear that he did not take a shot at her.

Kendrick Perkins transitioned into the media landscape shortly after stepping away from professional basketball in 2018. He has been one of the best analysts on ESPN's basketball team right now, who has experience in working on mainstream shows like "First Take", "SportsCenter", and "NBA Today".

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Avi Shravan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications