  "Smoking that crack" - NBA fans mercilessly ridicule Kendrick Perkins for stunning prediction of Bam Adebayo's future 

"Smoking that crack" - NBA fans mercilessly ridicule Kendrick Perkins for stunning prediction of Bam Adebayo's future 

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 19, 2025 04:20 GMT
NBA fans mercilessly ridicule Kendrick Perkins for stunning prediction of Bam Adebayo
NBA fans mercilessly ridicule Kendrick Perkins for stunning prediction of Bam Adebayo's future

Bam Adebayo is one of the cornerstones of the Miami Heat franchise, but the team's unimpressive offseason prompted Kendrick Perkins to make a prediction. Perkins thought that Adebayo won't be with the Heat at the end of the season, but NBA fans online were not having any of his hot takes.

In an appearance on the "Road Trippin'" podcast, Perkins predicted that the Heat is going to trade Adebayo for multiple reasons. They are not going to be contenders because their roster isn't good, and Kel'el Ware will likely take over Adebayo's spot.

"Bam Adebayo will not be in a Miami Heat jersey at the end of this year," Perkins said. "I believe he will not finish the season in Miami. I believe it's time. We've seen what this Ware kid is doing. Miami is nowhere close to being a playoff team."
The ESPN analyst added:

"I never want to doubt Erik Spoelstra, but their roster stinks. It stinks. So Bam is at the point where he needs to be on the contender. He's a valuable piece for a title contender."

It's a wild and hot take from Kendrick Perkins, especially with the Miami Heat not fully healthy. The Eastern Conference is wide open this season, so NBA fans went off on the one-time champion. They ridiculed his prediction for Bam Adebayo, who is signed through the 2028-29 season.

Here are some of the comments.

The Miami Heat are not rebuilding, but they did have a bad preseason with six losses and zero wins. However, Tyler Herro is not player because of injury, and coach Erik Spoelstra is doing lineup experiments.

Bam Adebayo on the Heat's winless preseason

Bam Adebayo on the Heat's winless preseason. (Photo: IMAGN)
Bam Adebayo on the Heat's winless preseason. (Photo: IMAGN)

After the Miami Heat's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Bam Adebayo spoke to reporters and discussed the team's winless preseason. Adebayo doesn't mind losing in the preseason because they were trying a new offense and several lineups.

"It's a new offense for a lot of us, still adjusting, and obviously, we're trying to do things differently," Adebayo said. "So, there's going to be some growing pains with that. We learn from this. Obviously, we don't like losing in preseason, but it is what it is. When the first game starts, hopefully, we have a better turnout."

The Heat open the regular season on Oct. 22, visiting the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center. They lost twice to the Magic in the preseason by an average margin of 12.0 points.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Edited by Juan Paolo David
