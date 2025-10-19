"Smoking that crack" - NBA fans mercilessly ridicule Kendrick Perkins for stunning prediction of Bam Adebayo's future 

Bam Adebayo is one of the cornerstones of the Miami Heat franchise, but the team's unimpressive offseason prompted Kendrick Perkins to make a prediction. Perkins thought that Adebayo won't be with the Heat at the end of the season, but NBA fans online were not having any of his hot takes.

In an appearance on the "Road Trippin'" podcast, Perkins predicted that the Heat is going to trade Adebayo for multiple reasons. They are not going to be contenders because their roster isn't good, and Kel'el Ware will likely take over Adebayo's spot.

"Bam Adebayo will not be in a Miami Heat jersey at the end of this year," Perkins said. "I believe he will not finish the season in Miami. I believe it's time. We've seen what this Ware kid is doing. Miami is nowhere close to being a playoff team."

The ESPN analyst added:

"I never want to doubt Erik Spoelstra, but their roster stinks. It stinks. So Bam is at the point where he needs to be on the contender. He's a valuable piece for a title contender."

It's a wild and hot take from Kendrick Perkins, especially with the Miami Heat not fully healthy. The Eastern Conference is wide open this season, so NBA fans went off on the one-time champion. They ridiculed his prediction for Bam Adebayo, who is signed through the 2028-29 season.

Here are some of the comments.

Tyler Herro Muse ☆ @danhurleyuconn Yeah Perk smoking that crack huh

𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙑𝙎 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 @HVTWpodcast Bam is the epitome of everything the Heat is about. ​ He’s retiring a Heat Lifer, something Perk could never be on any franchise.

Louis Roberts @Buddyloveless Kendrick Perkins has the same insider info as the guy standing in front of me ordering pizza.

𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters Seeing “Kendrick Perkins” means that you shouldn’t take it serious

Aez ⛩ @RiceRiddler Had me scared for a second, then I saw it was Kendrick Perkins who said this 😮‍💨

Antetokounbro 🦌 @Antetokounbro When you end these "- Kendrick Perkins" it becomes meaningless.

The Miami Heat are not rebuilding, but they did have a bad preseason with six losses and zero wins. However, Tyler Herro is not player because of injury, and coach Erik Spoelstra is doing lineup experiments.

Bam Adebayo on the Heat's winless preseason

Bam Adebayo on the Heat's winless preseason. (Photo: IMAGN)

After the Miami Heat's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Bam Adebayo spoke to reporters and discussed the team's winless preseason. Adebayo doesn't mind losing in the preseason because they were trying a new offense and several lineups.

"It's a new offense for a lot of us, still adjusting, and obviously, we're trying to do things differently," Adebayo said. "So, there's going to be some growing pains with that. We learn from this. Obviously, we don't like losing in preseason, but it is what it is. When the first game starts, hopefully, we have a better turnout."

The Heat open the regular season on Oct. 22, visiting the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center. They lost twice to the Magic in the preseason by an average margin of 12.0 points.

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

