“Snap got me looking like”: Dwight Howard makes hilarious debut on Snapchat, cracks jokes at his Kareem Abdul-Jabbar transformation

Dwight Howard has found himself in headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past few months. From his alleged sexual assault on a Georgia man named Stephen Harper to the shots taken by his baby momma, Royce Reed, Howard has been hit with a number of scandals. Throughout all of it, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has continued to pursue a return to the NBA.

Most recently, reports indicated that he would be signing overseas to play in Europe, with an expected NBA Exit Clause. In the meantime, Howard has started his own Snapchat account, passing along his username to fans so they can follow him on his adventures.

In his first post, which he then shared to Instagram, Dwight Howard can be seen using a filter that makes him look like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The NBA vet posted both a photo and a video, leaving fans in stitches at the resemblance between he and the Hall of Famer.

Howard captioned the photo:

"Why snap got me looking like Kareem. add me though: Reeldeeldeebo12"

Looking at the serious injury sustained by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar prior to Dwight Howard's recent post

Unfortunately, while Dwight Howard's joke was a hit with fans, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently took a nasty fall at a concert. According to reports, while at a concert in California, the 76-year-old NBA legend fell down and broke his hip.

His publicist indicated at the time that he had been transferred to the hospital, where he would undergo surgery to repair the damage. According to the latest report via NBA.com, which cited the same staff member, Abdul-Jabbar has a three-month road to recovery.

While Dwight Howard looks to work his way back to the NBA, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be resting up and working his way back to 100%. As he indicated in a written post made on his subscription-based Substack page, he was forced to undergo a hip replacement.

In addition, he shed light on what happened to cause the fall, writing:

"You may have heard that Humpty Kareem had a great fall. It's true. I was at The Manhattan Transfer's final public concert at Disney Hall, ready to read a letter from Kamala Harris and provide some praise of my own for a group I love and admire. But I fell and was carted off to UCLA Hospital with a broken hip."

While it's unclear whether Dwight Howard is aware of the situation, Abdul-Jabbar's former teammate, Magic Johnson recently expressed his support on social media. With the six-time NBA champ on the mend, there's a chance he winds up seeing Howard's hilarious post after returning from his holiday internet-hiatus.