Snapper meals and beaches: Anthony Edwards' GF Jeanine Robel enjoys quality day out with daughter Aislynn

Spring is officially here and NBA star Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel made the most of it by enjoying a day out at the beach.

Ad

On Tuesday, Robel, who was accompanied by her daughter Aislynn, shared some snaps from their fun day out. In the pics, they can be seen enjoying a delicious snapper lunch, followed by some quality time on the beach. Robel was feeling cheerful and positive on the day and shared an inspiring message to go with the post:

"I'm satisfied with life. I do not just get by, I thrive. What a miracle to be up and alive. Sending love to those who are stuck in the fight. I cannot relate to the hate"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeanine Robel enjoys a meal and day out at the beach with daughter Aislynn. Photo Credits: @coutureinc2/IG

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jeanine Robel and Anthony Edwards have been in a relationship since 2020. They had their daughter, Aislynn, on Mar. 1, 2024. Robel also has a son named Krue from her previous relationship.

Ad

Edwards and Robel have developed a close relationship over the last few years. Robel regularly posts pics and videos on social media of the couple spending time together. Along with the kids, she has also been spotted at numerous NBA games supporting the talented shooting guard.

Since making his NBA debut back in 2020, Edwards has evolved into one of the league's top players. Last season, Edwards ranked 12th in the league in points per game with 25.9. He was selected to the All-Star Game for the third-straight year and helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves all the way to the Western Conference finals.

Ad

Anthony Edwards shows off his impressive dance moves on Jeanine Robel's birthday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards celebrates after making a shot against the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

It has been a busy season for Anthony Edwards who has already appeared in 72 games. Despite NBA travel and a heavy workout routine, Edwards makes it a point to make time for his girlfriend Jeanine Robel.

Ad

In January, Edwards was there to celebrate Robel's birthday. Robel shared a collection of pics and videos from her special day on Instagram and one of those videos was Edwards showing off his impressive dance moves.

Anthony Edwards displays his dance moves on Jeanine Robel's birthday. Photo Credits: @coutureinc2/IG

Edwards, who didn't have much space to work with considering he was in the back of a car, was getting down to Young Thug's track "Love Bae" as the couple prepared for their night out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.