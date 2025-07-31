  • home icon
"Snitching Gill coming soon": Gilbert Arenas sends cryptic message after becoming free following illegal gambling related arrest

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 31, 2025 03:34 GMT
"Snitching Gill coming soon": Gilbert Arenas sends cryptic message after becoming free following illegal gambling related arrest. [photo: @nochillgil/IG]

News of Gilbert Arenas’ arrest for allegedly hosting high-stakes poker games quickly went viral. Federal agents reportedly arrested the former NBA player and five other co-accused on Wednesday. Arenas pleaded not guilty and paid a $50,000 bond for his release, per ESPN.

The former Washington Wizards star promptly went on Instagram to write a message:

“Im Back on the Block like its HOT 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me " just rented the house" Wasnt apart of the Festivities 🤷🏾‍♂️😂#SnitchingGilComingSOON #51-0 the mayweather of court”
The indictment referred to Gilbert Arenas as "Agent Zero," the former point guard's name while playing in the NBA. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Arenas hosted the illegal high-stakes gambling “from September 2021 to July 2022” at his Encino mansion in Los Angeles. The five other personalities who were arrested reportedly included Yevgeni Gershman, an Israeli allegedly involved in organized crime.

Arenas will appear before the court on Sept. 23. A conviction would mean a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, according to multiple reports.

Based on his Instagram post after his release, "Agent Zero" is confident he would beat the allegations. He insisted that he had nothing to do with the "festivities" because he only "rented the house."

