“Don't sleep on the Lakers…We are missing the spirit in LA right now” – Snoop Dogg reveals Stephen Curry's advice for Lakers, says Lakers need to restore the spirit of the fans before they win a championship

Things for the Los Angeles Lakers have been rough over the last two seasons. Ever since the team won the 'Bubble Championship', they have struggled to replicate their previous success. Over the course of last year, the Lakers big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook played just about 20 games together. With ongoing injuries preventing the trio from building chemistry, the storied franchise missed the playoffs.

With that being said, this offseason has been a productive one for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team acquired defensive floor general Patrick Beverley to bolster the team's reserves. Additionally, a late September move also saw them bring Dennis Schroder back on a short-term deal that will give them some much-needed shooting.

According to Snoop Dogg, LA is poised for a big year. During a recent episode of Know Mercy with Stephen A Smith, Snoop Dogg talked about the situation in L.A. while also dishing on a recent phone call he had with Steph Curry:

"We are missing the spirit in LA right now. We play with a spirit. That's one thing about a team that wins championships is spirit that the fans have and the team have and we didn't play with that last year and that was missing and I feel like the spirit brings you closer to a championship, you got to have a Spirit in order to get to the ship."

Players like Beverley and Schroder will be integral to the team's potential success this season. Considering the group was a borderline playoff team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined for nearly half of the year, a playoff run isn't inconceivable.

Are The Los Angeles Lakers Underrated Going Into The Upcoming Season?

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Going into this season, it almost feels as though the L.A. franchise are underdogs. Depending on what betting site you use, the Lakers are somewhere between +1800 underdogs and +2500 underdogs to win it all. Fans seemingly aren't holding their breath in regards to Anthony Davis staying healthy. Questions as to whether or not former MVP Russell Westbrook will fit in with the team's offense have continued to surface.

According to Snoop Dogg, however, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, believes that fans shouldn't be sleeping on the storied franchise. While he isn't sold on them winning a championship, he believes the acquisition of Beverley moves the team in the right direction.

"Steph told me, a little birdie told him that don't sleep on the Lakers and we picked up Patrick Beverley, Steph called me and said that was the piece to the puzzle not to win the championship but to win the spirit back"

If you're an L.A. fan, this is certainly great news for you. Hearing an NBA champion like Steph Curry praise the franchise for their offseason moves is a great look. With time winding down until the end of the offseason we want to hear from you, do you think the team is going to make a deep playoff run this year? Vote in our poll below, and let us know in the comments how far you think the Lakers are going to go this season.

