Snoop Dogg pulls up to Nuggets-Lakers Game 3 in $100 Skechers x Snoop One OGs

Long Beach, California product Snoop Dogg pulled up to Game 3 of the Western Conference clash between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets rocking his Skechers footwear.

The Lakers' social media team shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the hip-hop icon seated courtside, clad in a black long-sleeved shirt and pants, sporting his Premium Leather Slip-ins Snoop One - OG.

The slip-ins are priced at $100 on the Skechers website.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

A Lakers fan, Snoop Dogg chose an intriguing game to attend, as it marked LA's first home game in their series against the Nuggets, who won the first two games.

In Game 2, the Lakers suffered a devastating loss when the Nuggets, after trailing by 20 points, clinched the win with a buzzer-beating fadeaway jumper by Jamal Murray over Anthony Davis.

In Game 1, the Nuggets overcame a slow start to pummel the Lakers, 114-103. Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead Denver to the Game 1 win.

The Lakers are aiming to halt a 10-game losing streak against Denver. The Lakers' last victory against the Nuggets was on Dec. 16, 2022, when Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder were still part of the their roster.

The Lakers are also aiming to prevent themselves from slipping into a 3-0 deficit, a situation from which no team has ever recovered, as they face the Nuggets in Thursday's Game 3.

Snoop Dogg names his All-Time Lakers Top 5

Last year, Snoop Dogg was asked to list his personal top 5 Lakers of all time.

During an appearance on The Pivot podcast, the 51-year-old rapper listed some of the franchise's greatest players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Wilt Chamberlain.

Snoop Dogg did not include LeBron James, who led the Lakers to a championship in 2020.

Expand Tweet

He did, however, mention other Lakers legends he would consider adding to his top five before James, such as Michael Cooper, James Worthy and Jerry West.

In omitting James, Snoop said:

“It ain’t none of them new guys. They ain’t done enough.”

Snoop's decision to exclude James is intriguing, considering that LeBron James arguably had a more successful tenure with the Lakers than Wilt Chamberlain.

LeBron James has averaged 27.0 points, 8.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds in 349 games for the Lakers during his career.

In contrast, Wilt Chamberlain averaged 19.2 rebounds, 17.7 points and 4.3 assists in 339 games.

Both players secured one championship each, with each of them also earning the Finals MVP award during their respective championship victories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback