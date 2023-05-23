Snoop Dogg snubs LeBron James from his top 5 Lakers of all-time

LeBron James is one of the many NBA superstars that has donned an iconic LA Lakers jersey. Despite what he's done, some don't feel that he belongs among the greats of the franchise.

LeBron James began his journey with the LA Lakers during the summer of 2018. His biggest achievement with the team came in 2020 when he led them to a championship in the bubble.

Over the past five years, LeBron has suited up in 278 games for the Lakers. In that span, he has averaged 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.

During a recent episode of 'The Pivot' podcast, hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg was asked to name his top five Lakers of all time. Among the names not mentioned was LeBron James.

"Kareem Abdul Jabbar, formerly known as Lewis Alcindor. Earvin Magic Johnson Kobe Jellybean Bryant. Shaquille the real deal O'Neal. Wilt the stilt, he averaged 50 a game man, that's before cameras, he probably had 70 you know they was cheating. Wilt probably had 70 points 75 rebounds."

Should LeBron James be on the list of the top five Lakers?

If whole careers were in play, then LeBron James is arguably in the top five LA Lakers players of all time. However, looking at just their time with the team, it makes sense why Snoop Dogg didn't list him.

There is no denying that LeBron is one of the greatest players in NBA history, but his time with the Lakers has been up and down to say the least. They've missed the playoffs multiple times, and only have one trip to the Finals.

LA had a shot at going back this year but were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

Overall, there have been countless stars that have done more in their time wearing purple and gold. Players like Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O'Neal all won multiple championships and were dominant forces while with the Lakers.

It is not entirely LeBron's fault that the Lakers have struggled during his time there. Anthony Davis has struggled with injuries, and the Russell Westbrook experiment simply did not pan out. That being said, it still hurts his legacy when it comes to just LA.

LeBron might not be a top-five Laker of all time, but he is still one of the greatest players in history to wear the purple and gold jersey.

