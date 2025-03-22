"So Bronny James is better than Cam Reddish?" - NBA fans react as Lakers cut $4.6M guard and 7-foot Ukrainian center 

Bronny James' spot on the LA Lakers' roster is safe after the team announced on Saturday that they will be waiving Alex Len and Cameron Reddish from the team. Reddish was in the second year of his $4.6 million deal while Len, the 7-foot center from Ukraine was on a one-year, $743,829 deal, according to Spotrac.

No Lakers fans were particularly upset, but some questioned why the two veteran players were let go. Los Angeles Lakers fans, along with the franchise itself, carry high expectations for their team, especially now that they brought in and are succeeding with Luka Doncic.

The Lakers are expected to make a deep postseason run this season, but fans are still curious as to whether or not Rob Pelinka is done making moves to improve the team. While the move by the Lakers does open up a couple of roster spots, waiving Reddish and Len was likely to relieve some of the team's financial stress more than anything else.

However, one fan asked an intriguing question about how the team values the players on their roster, more specifically singling out Bronny James:

"So Bronny James is better than Cam Reddish?!?! Adam Silver’s NBA💀💀💀."

"THEY GONNA SIGN DWIGHT," one fan commented jokingly.

"Since Reddick became coach Reddish ain’t got no pt. I wonder what he saw that makes him so unplayable?" one fan asked.

Other fans took to Bronny James' defense, arguing that the rookie is improving:

"One is a rookie and still improving," commented one fan. "The other has been in the league since 2019 and has no offensive game."

"About time, bronny is enough already," another fan said, confident in Bronny's game.

"More playing time for Bronny," said another.

How has Bronny James improved during his rookie season?

Bronny James entered the NBA under a lot of scrutiny. NBA experts said that he wouldn't have been picked if his father wasn't LeBron James. However, James has slowly improved during the course of his first professional season. Lakers head coach J.J. Redick has split Bronny James' time as a pro between the NBA and the G League.

James had his best game as a pro on Thursday, scoring a career-high 17 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. Following that performance, James is proving his critics wrong. LeBron James, however, took it upon himself to speak to one sports media personality about his son.

At the beginning of March, LeBron James confronted ESPN's Stephen A. Smith after the Lakers' win over the New York Knicks. According to Smith, James told him to stop speaking negatively about his son. If Bronny keeps improving and showing his value to the Lakers, though, his father might not need to defend him for much longer.

