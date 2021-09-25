“So far it’s been Luka”- Patrick Beverley says Luka Doncic is the toughest player to guard in the NBA

Patrick Beverley has claimed that Luka Doncic is the toughest player he has guarded in the NBA. The two went head-to-head in consecutive playoff campaigns in 2020 and 2021. Beverley was Doncic's primary defender for the majority of games.

Here's what Beverley said when asked who was the toughest player he has had to guard in the NBA so far:

"So far it's been Luka... Easy... So far it's been Luka."

The LA Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks in both their postseason meetings in 2020 and 2021. However, Luka Doncic was solid individually, despite being guarded by a stingy defender like Patrick Beverley. The Slovenian point guard averaged 33.5 points, 9.5 assists and 8.8 rebounds per contest during that stretch.

It comes as no surprise that Luka Doncic's name was the first to pop up in Patrick Beverley's mind when asked who the toughest player he has had to guard so far was.

"But I'm prepared for his a** too"- Patrick Beverley warns Luka Doncic ahead of the 2021-22 NBA Season

Patrick Beverley reacts after making a successful playing during an NBA game.

Patrick Beverley has always been a fierce competitor. He is right up there with among the best trash-talkers the NBA has ever seen. Beverley made sure he posed a challenge to Luka Doncic right after complimenting him. Here's what he said after claiming Doncic was the toughest matchup he has had to face:

"But I'm prepared for his a** too."

Patrick Beverley has never shied away from challenges. He has always been the primary defender against the best players on opposing teams. That includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and James Harden, among others.

Beverley is expected to be at the top of his game in the upcoming season. He will be playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves and is vital to their hopes of ending a playoff drought. Beverly is likely to take on the hardest assignments on defense with the team.

His ability to guard the best players was one of the major reasons why the Minnesota Timberwolves brought him on board. It will be interesting to see if Patrick Beverley can get his revenge on Luka Doncic when the two come face-to-face next time.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra