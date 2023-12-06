"So, let's fight": LeBron James seemingly locked in on claiming $500,000 prize money with gritty win vs Suns

LeBron James helped the LA Lakers secure a 106-103 win over the Phoenix Suns in the quarter-finals of the in-season tournament. The purple and gold will now progress onto the semi-finals in Las Vegas, where they will face the New Orleans Pelicans to progress to the finals.

The winner of the in-season tournament will be awarded $500K per player in prize money, which has led to some highly competitive games in its inaugural season. When speaking to the media following the Lakers win, LeBron noted how having the chance to compete for something gives his team a reason to fight:

"It's the inauguration," LeBron said. "It is what it is at this point of the season. We have an opportunity to compete for something, so why not? You've got the greatest competitors in the world playing for something, so let's fight."

LeBron was a significant factor in the Lakers' latest win. Even at age 38, the superstar forward is finding ways to prove he's still one of the best players in the world and was once again the most impactful player on his team. He ended the game against the Suns with 31 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals shooting 48% and 50% from deep.

The Lakers created controversy in their game against the Pheonix Suns

While the Lakers will undoubtedly be celebrating their win over the Phoenix Suns in the quarter-finals of the in-season tournament, they will know the victory came with its fair share of controversy.

Late in the fourth quarter, with both teams still fighting for a win, the Lakers were granted a timeout despite having lost possession of the basketball. The situation occurred on a baseline in-bounds pass from LeBron James. The Suns trapped Austin Reaves and forced a turnover. As the Suns stole the ball, LeBron called for and was granted a timeout.

The referees' decision ensured the Lakers kept possession of the ball, creating a momentum-changing moment and potentially saving the Lakers from giving up some easy and unnecessary points to the Suns.

Had the possession played out how it was supposed to, the Suns likely would have secured a scoring possession to tighten the gap in the game and potentially put them in a position to secure a victory. Instead, the Lakers were given an opportunity to regroup, and their opponents were deflated by the mistake.

The Suns' loss has eliminated them from in-season tournament play, and they will now turn their attention back toward the regular season.