"SO FKN PROUD OF YOU": LeBron James gushes over wife Savannah James' new venture 'Let It Break'

Future Hall of Famer LeBron James congratulated his wife, Savannah James, on her new business venture: Let It Break on Friday. The company, which was co-founded by Savannah James, April McDaniel, who co-host the Everybody's Crazy podcast, is aimed at helping women grow on a journey of self-discovery.

On Friday, the company's Instagram page went live, with LeBron James taking to his Instagram story to congratulate his wife on the new endeavor. James reposted a photo promoting the brand, while writing the caption:

"Ayyyyyeeee!!!! LOVE THIS! So fkn proud of you @mrs_savannahrj"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Instagram stories automatically delete after 24 hours, they cannot be embedded. Instead, check out a screenshot of James' Instagram post below:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

@KingJames - Instagram

While the Let It Break Instagram page does little to provide clarity on the brand’s mission, their website goes into detail about what the Savannah James-April McDaniel duo hopes to accomplish.

Trending

“We’re creating a movement that empowers women to overcome limiting beliefs and reach their fullest potential by fostering deep self-awareness, engaging in meaningful conversations, providing education, and encouraging purposeful work. Within this framework, we offer programming, tools, and resources —shaped by our content and gatherings— that not only elevate experts but also nurture each of us to expand beyond expectations.”

The website indicates that the brand is currently accepting membership applications in the LA and New York markets. Those eager to join will have to be referred by existing members during one of the open enrollment periods.

Looking at Savannah James and LeBron James’ busy offseason so far

While LeBron James and the LA Lakers had an early start to their offseason after being eliminated from the playoffs, the couple have had a busy summer. Their son, Bronny James, is currently going through the draft process ahead of the NBA draft on Jun. 26 and Jun. 27.

Last month, LeBron James and his wife Savannah pulled up to the NBA Draft Combine to support their son as he looked to improve his draft stock. Given the fact that LeBron and Bronny both playing in the league, regardless of whether or not they’re on different teams, is a historic moment for the NBA, the expectation is LeBron James will attend the draft.

In addition to attending their son’s NBA Draft Combine workout, LeBron James and Savannah James also recently appeared at Kendrick Lamar’s pop-up show in LA. While James didn’t hit the stage like Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan, his attendance was noted by fans given his friendship with Drake.

Of course, throughout all of this, LeBron James has also been mulling over his player options for next season. While he could opt into the final year of his deal, there have been reports that he is likely to opt out in favor of negotiating a new deal with the Lakers.

The future Hall of Famer will have until Jun. 29 to decide whether or not he will opt-in or opt-out, further adding to the busy offseason for the James family as the four-time champ decides his future.