"So he got a holiday vacation basically?" - Draymond Green's early return from suspension has NBA fans buzzing

Following Draymond Green's indefinite suspension back on Dec. 13, 2023, for his "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," the Warriors forward is set to make his return to the team's facility in the coming days. This was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, as Green will be coming back to the Golden State Warriors, who went 6-4 in his absence.

His indefinite suspension was given after Draymond Green received a flagrant foul two for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during a regular-season game on December 12, 2023. Following his ejection from the game, Green mentioned that he was trying to "sell the foul" when Nurkic was holding his hip, as per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

With Green now eligible to return to the Golden State Warriors training facility and soon afterward on the court, several NBA fans were not too pleased with the league's decision as they voiced out their reactions on X.

"So he got a holiday vacation basically?"

From the fans' comments, they argued that the indefinite suspension felt more like a "holiday vacation" for Draymond Green, as he was out for three weeks. The fans even mentioned that the suspension doesn't feel like one, as the Warriors forward hasn't even been out for a month.

Green is averaging 9.7 points (49.0% shooting, including 42.9% from 3-point range), 5.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talked about Draymond Green's indefinite suspension

From Warriors coach Steve Kerr's point of view, Draymond Green's indefinite suspension was warranted, as per CBS Sports' Jack Maloney.

"To me this is about more than basketball," Kerr said, "it's about helping Draymond. I think it's an opportunity for Draymond to step away and make a change in his approach, in his life, and that's not an easy thing to do. ... Give him the opportunity to make a change that will not only help him, help our team, but help him for the rest of his life."

"He needs the opportunity to change," Kerr added, "and that's what an indefinite suspension gives him the opportunity for."

According to Kerr's comments, he sees the indefinite suspension as a means to help Draymond Green. The suspension allows him to make improvements.

There's no mistaking that the four-time NBA champion is an important piece to the Golden State Warriors' success. Be that as it may, Green's troubling record of "unsportsmanlike acts" during his tenure in the league should not be understated.

Whether or not his suspension was sufficient to change Green's approach after he returned to the court, it was the only option to carry out a proper disciplinary procedure.