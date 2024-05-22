"So all the guards" - Alex Caruso reacts comically to 2024 NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso reacted comically to the announcement of the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team. The league is announcing major honors and end-of-the-season teams, as the playoffs enter their final stage.

On Tuesday, they announced the All-Defensive Second Team with a tweet. Caruso expressed his thoughts on his inclusion and the other players on the team with a retweet of his own.

"So all the guards... got it," Caruso wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Bulls' star took a sarcastic take on the coincidence that everyone on the All-Defensive First Team was a big man.

Apart from him, Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, Minnesota Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels, and Orlando Magic's Jalen Sluggs were named to the All-Defensive Second Team. Last season, Caruso was named to the First Team, however, this time he did not make it.

Caruso had a decent season despite ending early in the Play-In tournament. He averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and had a 46.8% field goal-scoring percentage. On April 29, The Miami Heat eliminated Alex Caruso and the Bulls to secure the 8th seed with a 112-91 win in the East play-in finale.

Alex Caruso wins the 2023-24 NBA Hustle Award

Chicago Bulls' defensive phenom Alex Caruso was named the winner of the NBA Hustle Award. In eight years since the introduction of the award, this is the first time that Caruso has won this honor. He became the second-ever Bulls player to win this award joining Thaddeus Young.

Expand Tweet

The Hustle Award honors players whose contributions don't often show up in the box score but greatly impact the final results of a game. The award is given on a different set of statistics, including deflections, charges drawn, loose balls recovered, screen assists, box outs and contested shots. The league has been tracking these stats since the 2016 playoffs.

Individual sacrifice is a key component for winning the Hustle Award, and Caruso displayed it well this season. When he is on the hard court, the Bulls have one of the best defenses in the league, capable of shutting down even the best players.