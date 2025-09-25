  • home icon
  "So he's a Laker": Lakers fans erupt as Walker Kessler and Utah Jazz reportedly at odds over rookie contract extension

"So he’s a Laker": Lakers fans erupt as Walker Kessler and Utah Jazz reportedly at odds over rookie contract extension

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 25, 2025 04:51 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn
Lakers fans erupt as Walker Kessler and Utah Jazz reportedly at odds over rookie contract extension - Image Source: Imagn

The Utah Jazz and Walker Kessler reportedly won’t finalize a rookie-scale contract extension, per The Athletic’s Tony Jones. With the center’s future in Utah uncertain, LA Lakers fans on X grew excited at the possibility of landing Kessler.

According to Jones, Kessler is expected to hit restricted free agency next summer and allow the market to set his value. He is coming off a career-best 2024-25 season, his third year in the league, averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a league-leading 4.6 offensive rebounds per game.

Lakers fans couldn’t hide their enthusiasm about the idea of adding Kessler, who has long been linked to the franchise.

“So he’s a Laker,” one said.
“Omg he is a Laker😂😂😂,” another said.
“Just f**king trade him to LA,” another commented.

This offseason, the Lakers retooled their frontcourt by adding Deandre Ayton and re-signing Jaxson Hayes. Still, with Kessler far more productive than both, fans only fueled the speculation.

The Lakers also project to have cap space next summer, a factor Jones highlighted in his report:

“Currently, there are a limited number of teams that project to have cap space. One team is the Los Angeles Lakers, which has been a past admirer of Kessler’s. In that sense, there could be pressure on the Jazz to have a prospective offer ready for Kessler at or near the start of free agency.”
More on Walker Kessler’s contract situation with Utah

According to Jones, the Utah Jazz still see Walker Kessler as a franchise cornerstone, but they want to maintain financial flexibility.

“By not signing Kessler now, he would have a cap hold of $14.9 million next summer, which would give the Jazz enough space to keep Kessler’s hold and still do work in free agency,” Jones wrote.
Utah could then circle back and sign Kessler using his Bird rights to exceed the cap. Extending him now, however, would tie them to a set cap figure under his new deal and limit future options.

“If Utah extends Kessler now, his cap hold would be whatever that contract dictates, which could make the franchise less flexible from a money standpoint,” Jones wrote.

Walker Kessler has been Utah’s starting center since the team traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

