"So I guess I played with somewhat of a fracture for like 2 months" - 3x All-Star reveals he played with an undisclosed injury during playoffs

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum garnered a lot of criticism for his performances in the playoffs. However, in conversation with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Tatum revealed the reason behind his struggles.

Jayson Tatum had one of the most polarizing statistics in the playoffs. Although he led all players in points and assists, Tatum also set the record for most turnovers in the playoffs.

StatMuse @statmuse Jayson Tatum is having a wild playoffs:



— 1st in points

— 1st in assists

— Most turnovers ever Jayson Tatum is having a wild playoffs:— 1st in points— 1st in assists— Most turnovers ever https://t.co/yi7FKnbDTB

After a rather tremendous run through the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics came up short against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. In a rather underwhelming showing for Tatum, the young superstar was practically crucified for his failures.

Tatum has now revealed that there was a reason behind his sudden drop-off. In conversation with Taylor Rooks, the Celtics star revealed that he played through an undisclosed injury in the playoffs. He said:

"I had a non-displaced fracture in my wrist. It was small, but it was still like a - a non-displaced - chipped a bone, but it didn't leave the surface. But it had shown that the bone had grew over it. So it healed. But I was still in pain because I kept getting it hit or falling on it. So I guess I played with somewhat of a fracture for like 2 months."

Tatum highlighted how the injury was aggravated in the series against the Milwaukee Bucks. In a situation that forced the star to take cortisol shots to play on, he elaborated upon his condition by saying:

"After each game I would have to wear a brace to shootaround and I would take it off before the cameras saw me. Pre-game taking my nap - then I had to put it back on just to make sure it was stable."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport "I played with somewhat of a fracture for two months" 🤯



Jayson Tatum opens up about playing through an undisclosed injury during the playoffs in live interview with Taylor Rooks in B/R app "I played with somewhat of a fracture for two months" 🤯Jayson Tatum opens up about playing through an undisclosed injury during the playoffs in live interview with Taylor Rooks in B/R app https://t.co/kt7xZCV36W

Although Tatum suffered the injury, he mentioned how it didn't hamper his mindset as a competitor. Unfortunately, the fracture did take a toll on his performance as the grueling postseason went on.

Jayson Tatum's performance in the 2022 playoffs

Jayson Tatum in action against Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jayson Tatum has been viewed as one of the best young players in the league for a large part of the last few seasons. Having announced himself early on in his career, Tatum has only developed in his time in the league.

His performances in the 2022 playoffs truly set him aside. Having led the Boston Celtics on an impressive run through the Eastern Conference, the young superstar donned the mantle of leader as well.

NBA @NBA #PhantomCam Jayson Tatum opened up round 1 of the Playoffs with a game-winning buzzer-beater Jayson Tatum opened up round 1 of the Playoffs with a game-winning buzzer-beater 🔥🔥 #PhantomCam https://t.co/jZkl9N9xJb

After sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, Tatum showed tenacity against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. Aided by Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, the Celtics' trio shone brightest after coming off of losses.

As mentioned earlier, Tatum led the playoffs in scoring and assists. Notching an average of 25.6 points and 6.2 assists per game on an injured wrist, Tatum also recorded 6.7 rebounds per game.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



50 PTS

16/30 FG

7 AST

6 REB

5 3PT

2 STL

1 BLK

W



MJ, Rick Barry & Tatum are the only players in NBA history to score 50 in the playoffs at age 23.



JAYSON TATUM IN GM350 PTS16/30 FG7 AST6 REB5 3PT2 STL1 BLKMJ, Rick Barry & Tatum are the only players in NBA history to score 50 in the playoffs at age 23. JAYSON TATUM IN GM3🔥 50 PTS16/30 FG7 AST6 REB5 3PT2 STL1 BLKW MJ, Rick Barry & Tatum are the only players in NBA history to score 50 in the playoffs at age 23. https://t.co/6LvLV4fyVa

Although his turnovers were a major concern in the matter, the superstar made up for it with his influence on the court. The experience itself, however, is promising. Having added reinforcements to their roster, Tatum and the Celtics will look to return to the Finals and emerge as champions next time.

