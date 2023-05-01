"So I'm not going to change"- Dillon Brooks has no intention to change his antics despite getting sent home by LeBron James and Lakers

Dillon Brooks has no regrets about trash-talking LeBron James. The Memphis Grizzlies' controversial forward's decision to have a go at James may have backfired as the Lakers won the series in six games. After Memphis' Game 2 win, Brooks called LeBron "old" and said he wouldn't have his respect until the Lakers star drops a 40-piece.

Many blamed Brooks for the Grizzlies flaming out after those comments and eventually getting blown out by 40 points in an elimination Game 6 contest. However, Brooks maintained that he isn't going to stop his antics in the future as it's a part of his game that has helped him thrive.

Here's what he said in his exit interview:

"I don't regret it. I'm a competitor. I compete. I don't think it got LeBron geeked up. He's back in the playoffs. It's been a little while, so I think he was ready to play."

Dillon Brooks added that the Lakers were just the better team, especially with the Grizzlies' crucial players like Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke and Luke Kennard (one game) sidelined. Brooks stated that he isn't going to stop trying to get into his opponents' heads, saying:

"That's who I am and that's what I'm going to be. At the end of the day, it's just competition. It's competing. And most people are scared to compete, and that's why they get rattled or feel some type of way when I play against them.

"It's because I'm trying to compete at the highest level I can, and that's the only way that I got into this league. ... So I'm not going to change. I'm going to keep doing what I do and get better."

Dillon Brooks couldn't back up his trash-talking on the court. He struggled all series, averaging 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting a measly 31.2%, including 23.8% from deep. Meanwhile, his trash-talking seemed to have a significant impact on the LA Lakers.

They came out with a different tenacity after Game 2, completely outplaying the Grizzlies in Games 3, 4 and 6.

Rival players may not want to have a go at LeBron James following Dillon Brooks' antics

Dillon Brooks was the latest player to set a precedent for LeBron James' rivals, showing them that it isn't ideal to call out greats like him in the middle of a playoff series, as it can prove to be the fuel to their fire. More than James, his teammates appeared to feed off of Brooks' disrespectful comments about him.

James continued to play a role that helped his team in the grand scheme of things but came up big in crunch situations. Game 4 was one of those instances when he came up clutch for the Lakers. James scored the game-tying layup to force overtime and extended the Lakers' three-point lead to five with 29.7 seconds left in OT, putting the game out of Memphis' reach.

The LA Lakers took a commanding 3-1 series lead that proved crucial in their series win. LA didn't have a homecourt advantage, so losing at home could've had severe implications.

