"So inspired to elevate my own endurance": Klay Thompson lives out sea captain fantasy as he guides crew through Catalina Channel

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Aug 26, 2025 13:13 GMT
NBA: Play-In-Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Klay Thompson is living his best life - Source: Imagn

Klay Thompson is gearing up for his second season with the Dallas Mavericks. In the meantime, he gets to do what he loves the most besides hooping: spending some time on his boat.

The four-time NBA champion is taking his off-the-court endeavors to the next level by partnering up with the Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race.

Thompson shared Instagram pictures, capturing his excitement about being part of the iconic paddleboard race, which spans 32 miles from Catalina to the Manhattan Beach pier:

"Yesterday I had the absolute pleasure of captaining the support vessel accompanying my guy Cliff on his journey across the Catalina Channel for the 2025 Catalina Classic," Thompson wrote.
"Such an epic weekend with the boys and so much respect to every athlete in the field. I love watching competitors will their way thru so much fatigue and adversity. I am so inspired to elevate my own endurance!"
Thompson has been an avid sailor, up to the point where he even took his boat to practice when he was with the Golden State Warriors. He shared pictures and clips from his sailing sessions when he lived in the Bay Area.

Patrick Beverley shares wild Klay Thompson-Paul George take

Patrick Beverley believes the Warriors could've done a whole lot better. In the latest edition of his podcast, the former NBA player argued that they would've been more successful with Paul George instead of Thompson:

"If you put Paul George in that role playing as Klay Thompson, playing with [Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala] at a point -- obviously we know Paul George a couple years ago, was in the MVP race," Beverley said.
"If you substitute those two, and we don't know, we're just going off what we think in basketball, I think that Golden State probably wins more championships."
It's hard to be more successful than the Warriors during the dynasty days. They won four championships in six trips to the NBA Finals, set a record for the most wins in regular-season history, and were in the Finals five years in a row.

Thompson was instrumental to their success, and the Splash Brothers would've never happened without him.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
