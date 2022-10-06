"So let me take from MJ, his midrange; Let me take Shaq, his dominance" - Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals the skills he would like to pick up from NBA legends

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo showed love to legendary NBA players in a recent interview. Shedding light on their most impressive traits, Antetokounmpo listed out the skills he'd like to take from these legends.

Antetokounmpo is widely regarded as one of the best players. After winning two consecutive regular-season MVP awards and walking away with the NBA title in 2021, Antetokounmpo established himself as an all-time great.

Since being named as one of the 75 greatest players to ever play in the NBA, the "Greek Freak" has also been listed as the No.1 player in the league by ESPN. While this ranking in itself has garnered some criticism, it is certainly difficult to dispute his claim on the same.

Antetokounmpo has actively shown respect to former legends in the past. In a recent interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked what skills he would like to take from NBA legends. Antetokounmpo responded by saying:

"So let me take from MJ - his midrange. Let me take from Kobe - his footwork in the post. From Reggie Miller - his shooting from three. Let me take Shaq - his dominance. Let me take from Magic - his Hee Hee!"

Giannis mentioned a number of legends in his response. The likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were brought up for their elite footwork and mid-range game. Reggie Miller's ability as a three-point shooter is considered second only to Steph Curry. Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal is widely regarded as the most dominant center of all-time.

Antetokounmpo also did a hilarious rendition of Magic Johnson's general flamboyant disposition when imitating his no-look pass. Regarded as one of the best passers the game has ever seen, Magic easily found a place on Antetokounmpo's list.

With the Bucks superstar developing with every passing season, he has continued to add new weapons to his arsenal. As Antetokounmpo continues to evolve as a player, he also baffles the basketball world with what he is capable of.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks considered title-favorites this season

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates winning the 2021 NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks won the title in 2021 and were likely to repeat in the following season. However, after crashing out in the second-round, the Bucks find themselves in a position to be title-favorites again.

In a recent survey of NBA GM's, the Milwaukee Bucks came in as the favorites to win it all with a 43% vote share. This statistic in itself is baffling considering that the Golden State Warriors, who are reigning champions, came in at second with a 25% vote share.

Considering how imbalanced last season's survey was in terms of title-favorites, the Bucks have garnered a fair amount of attention. Much of this could be attributed to Giannis Antetokounmpo's continued development.

After a historic MVP-caliber season last year, Antetokounmpo appears to be on a warpath. While also considering his performances at the 2022 EuroBasket, the Greek superstar certainly has a point to prove this season.

He will also be aided by a reliable roster comprised of solid role players and stars such as Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. With title aspirations for the future, the Bucks will kick off their regular-season on Oct. 20th against their conference rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers.

