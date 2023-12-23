"So mad Draymond ain’t playing": Fans disappointed as no Draymond Green drama spices up Joran Poole's return

Jordan Poole's return to the Golden State Warriors after being traded for Chris Paul was a highly anticipated event, as it marked a chapter in the team's history that many fans were eager to see.

However, the excitement was overshadowed by the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his departure from the team. One of the critical events that led to his trade was an incident involving Draymond Green, who punched Poole during practice.

This violent act damaged the team's chemistry and left a lasting impression on fans, who were disappointed to see such behavior from a star player; many also mocked the two and took no time to share their reactions on Jordan Poole's return with Draymond Green missing the game due to suspension.

Jordan Poole has played 26 games for the Wizards in the 2023-24 seasons, averaging 17.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game with a field goal of 41.2%.

Draymond Green's suspension and its impact on the Warriors and Stephen Curry

Draymond Green, the forward for the Golden State Warriors, was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on December 13, 2023, following an incident where he struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face during a game on December 12, 2023.

This suspension was attributed to Green's "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," including previous ejections and breaks during the 2023-2024 season. As a result, Green is expected to undergo counseling and remain suspended for at least three weeks.

The Warriors' head coach, Steve Kerr, expressed support for the suspension, emphasizing that it was about more than basketball and presented an opportunity for Green to change his approach and life.

The impact of Green's suspension on the Warriors has been significant. His defensive prowess and playmaking ability are critical to the team's success. His absence has forced the Warriors to adjust their lineup and defensive strategies, affecting their performance on the court.

The team has expressed its commitment to supporting Green during his suspension, with the general manager, Mike Dunleavy Jr., stating that they believe Green needs help to address his history of rough play.

The dynamics of the team and its performance have been influenced by Green's suspension, placing additional responsibility on Curry to lead the team in Green's absence. The Warriors have had to adapt to the loss of Green's contributions, both defensively and in terms of his playmaking abilities, which has put pressure on Curry and the rest of the team to fill the void left by Green's suspension.