“So many people take their cues from LeBron James's energy … That is the kind of double-edged Sword of being the guy” – NBA analyst believes Lebron James will resurrect the Lakers even after criticism from fans

LeBron James and LA Lakers are looking to improve upon their performance last season. NBA analyst Dave McMenamin believes James is in great spirits, which will impact the rest of the team.

McMenamin said the Lakers' success will depend on James' leadership. Although the four-time NBA champ is not always vocal, he believes LBJ's body language will make the difference. On "That's OD," he said:

"Mentally though I will say, I got to spend a little bit of time with him on Monday, he was refreshed," McMenamin said. "His attitude was great, there was a lightness to him. I'm not saying that just because mental refreshment means that he will be able to stave off the type of things that affect any NBA player, turning an ankle et cetera et cetera.

"But I think that was just a good sign to know that he obviously has two eyes wide open about the situation that this team is in right now. And the characters they have on the roster, and the things they still may need to address.

"But so many people take their cues from LeBron James's energy when he is an organization, and that is the kind of double-edged Sword of being the guy. It's great when it's going good but when it's going bad, people are looking at you and your bad body language or you rolling your eyes if a play doesn't go the right way.

"Or you're being a little less engaged in a film session etc etc. All those things add up, and it's hard to dig yourself out of that hole if your leader has already kind of written off the season as a loss. He's coming into this one with the mentality that we can do something, and I think that can go a long way in their development."

Before the start of last season, the Lakers put together a big three by adding Russell Westbrook. That experiment went sideways as they finished outside of the play-in tournament. Although injuries significantly impacted their success, Westbrook did not have the effect many expected.

The Lakers have undergone another overhaul, which started with hiring Darvin Ham as their new coach. They have also brought in younger guys to help the team stay competitive.

Much of the attention will be on Anthony Davis and the backcourt duo of Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. LeBron James will work for team success as he attempts to break the all-time scoring record.

LeBron James has led three franchises to championship runs

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after receiving his 2020 NBA championship ring

Although LeBron James started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, he won his first title with the Miami Heat.

In partnership with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, Miami won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. After failing to three-peat in 2014, he returned to Cleveland.

James' second run with the Cavs was marked by four NBA Finals appearances, all against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors had the better of James more often than not, but Cleveland won in 2016.

The Warriors missed out on cementing themselves as the greatest team of all-time. However, it was a record-setting run for James, who led the first team to overturn a 3-1 lead in Finals history.

In 2020, LeBron James led the Lakers to their first title in 10 years.

The Lakers have struggled in the last two years, missing last year's postseason.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers “This historic 2020 NBA championship belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers!” “This historic 2020 NBA championship belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers!” https://t.co/LVmDZ3BB6s

In year 19, James averaged 30.3 points, but his scoring alone was not enough to guarantee the Lakers a top-ten finish.

The Lakers will start their 2022-23 season against the defending champions, the Warriors. Their performance in that matchup will give fans an insight into what to expect for the rest of the season.

