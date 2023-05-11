"So that's what matters the most": LeBron James and Darvin Ham provide fresh updates on Anthony Davis injury during Game 5

LeBron James and Darvin Ham sounded optimistic about Anthony Davis avoiding a serious injury during the LA Lakers' 121-106 Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Davis inadvertently got elbowed in the face by Kevon Looney as the latter tried to grab an offensive rebound without having better positioning than AD.

Davis possibly sustained a concussion after he left the floor looking shaken. Reports said he was carried to the locker room in a wheelchair for further assessment. Davis didn't return to the floor after that incident. However, the latest reports say that he avoided a concussion.

LeBron James and Darvin Ham reflected on the situation, making positive statements:

"Medical team says he's been doing better, so that's what matters the most," said LeBron.

"He seems to be doing really good already," said Ham.

The LA Lakers entered Game 5 as the underdogs, despite holding a 3-1 advantage in the semi-finals series and the momentum of winning the last two games.

The Golden State Warriors came out with extra force in the hopes of avoiding being sent home on their home court.

The Lakers' best shot at winning the series is in Game 6 at LA. They boast a 6-0 record at home in the postseason, including the play-in tournament. Anthony Davis' potential absence would've hampered their chances to capitalize on their 3-2 advantage. However, the early signs suggest AD will be good to go for Game 6.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James' availability will decide the fate of this series

The LA Lakers took a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Golden State Warriors by protecting home court in Games 3 and 4. As expected though, they didn't close out the defending champions on the road. The Lakers are heavily favored to win Game 6 and sent the Warriors home.

However, Anthony Davis and LeBron James' presence is a must for the Lakers to make that happen. The two nearly escaped injury blows that could've put their status for Game 6 in question. Before Davis took a shot to the face and left the floor, James tweaked his right ankle late in the third quarter after landing on his foot awkwardly.

James played through it and seems to be ok for Game 6. As things stand, Davis is unlikely to miss the next game after avoiding a concussion. If he would've sustained one, he would've been forced to miss out due to concussion protocols.

The LA Lakers have been heavily reliant on Anthony Davis in the postseason. He has been the ultimate defensive force leading the team to a successful run post the trade deadline.

Davis has been integral in limiting the Warriors' offense thus far and will be key in the Lakers' favorable closeout opportunity at home in Game 6.

