"So much for pacing himself": Skip Bayless surprised as LeBron James appears in back-to-back game, issues playoffs warning

LeBron James found himself on Skip Bayless' radar again ahead of the ongoing matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic.

After playing for 39 minutes in the team's overtime 132-127 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, the four-time NBA champion was expected to sit out against Orlando. However, he suited up instead, and this had the 'Undisputed' analyst sharing his two cents on James playing his first back-to-back of the season.

Taking to Twitter, Bayless spoke about how James was a constant topic of load management at 38, but the latter decided to play. While Bayless was all for the attendance, he did quip that this wasn't to be an excuse if the Lakers bowed out early in the postseason.

Surprised LeBron is playing back-to-back tonight after 39 minutes last night in Sac. So much for pacing himself this season. But I don't want to hear in the playoffs that he "ran out of gas."

These comments come on the heels of Bayless continuing his roast of James following the team's loss to the Kings. He slammed the league's leading scorer by saying his former teammate Malik Monk was better in overtime as he handed the Lakers their second loss of the season.

James was on a minute restriction in the season opener against the Denver Nuggets but has since played whopping minutes in the next two games.

This primarily has to do with the team's reliance on him and Anthony Davis on the offensive end. At the time of writing, he had played 22 minutes across three quarters against the Magic.

LeBron James has a new milestone after suiting up against the Orlando Magic

LeBron James' game against the Orlando Magic happens to be his 1,425th, making him pass Kevin Willis for eighth on the list of all-time regular-season games. For the season, he will also pass former Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett (1,462).

The Lakers are 1-2 at the time of writing, with their sole win coming against the Phoenix Suns. In the three games so far, James has averaged 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.

Last season, the 38-year-old proved to be a freight train force, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game as the Lakers made the Western Conference Finals after a harrowing start to the season.

Following the Magic, LeBron James and the Purple and Gold will play their next game on Wednesday evening against rival Los Angeles Clippers.