"So pretty": Vanessa Bryant gushes over daughter Natalia Bryant as she stuns on Italian fashion designer runway

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 25, 2025 00:30 GMT
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Vanessa Bryant gushes over daughter Natalia Bryant as she stuns on Italian fashion designer runway - Source: Imagn

The late Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, gushed over her daughter, Natalia Bryant, after she appeared and stunned on Italian fashion designer Alberta Ferretti's runway.

Natalia Bryant shared photos of her outfit on Instagram on Wednesday, which she wore at the fashion runway. Her mother commented in the post's comments section.

"So pretty!!!!," accompanied by love emojis.
Vanessa Bryant&rsquo;s comment/Instagram @nataliabryant
Vanessa Bryant’s comment/Instagram @nataliabryant

She wore a flowing, elegant ivory dress with sheer long sleeves. The dress also has a high neckline adorned with a fabric flower detail and a layered ruffled skirt that gives the outfit a soft and romantic look.

Vanessa has been very supportive of Natalia's personal and professional life, including her modeling career. Natalia, on the other hand, has spoken highly about the support her mother has given her, which has helped shape her confidence.

The death of her legendary father, Kobe Bryant, has undoubtedly helped deepen their bond. In a 2023 interview with People, Natalia asserted that she leans heavily on her mother and sister, calling her family her rock.

Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, and Kobe Bryant&rsquo;s family, Vanessa Bryant and their children, watch a women&#039;s basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, and Kobe Bryant’s family, Vanessa Bryant and their children, watch a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

Natalia, in a Mother's Day post, lavished praises on her mom. She called her the strongest person she's ever known in a campaign for Vogue/Bulgari. When she graduated from USC cum laude, her mother, Vanessa, publicly celebrated the achievement.

Vanessa Bryant puts to bed "imaginary" pregnancy rumors

Vanessa Bryant, on Sept. 6, during a trip to the US Open, shut down rumors of her being pregnant. She wrote on her Instagram Story as shared by TMZ.

“Enjoying my honey-deuce,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Keep me posted on how this imaginary pregnancy rumor is coming along.”
This is not the first time she has had to deal with rumors of being pregnant. Since losing her husband five years ago, she hasn't publicly dated anyone, but has rather been focused on her humanitarian work.

She has four daughters with the late LA Lakers legend. Natalia (born Jan. 19, 2003), Gianna (born May 1, 2006), who died alongside her father on Jan. 26, 2020, Bianka (born Dec. 5, 2016) and Capri (born June 20, 2019)

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

