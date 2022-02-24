“So proud of you, kid!” - LeBron James congratulates former high school teammate on becoming Assistant GM of Cleveland Cavaliers

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has sent out a congratulatory message to his friend and former teammate Brandon Weems on his promotion. The 33-year-old has just been appointed as the assistant GM of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Weems was one of two Cavs officials who got promoted.

"Cavaliers are also announcing promotion of Brandon Weems to assistant GM and Jason Hillman to VP of Basketball Operations."

Upon hearing the news, James immediately took to Twitter to commend the new assistant GM of a franchise that was his home early on in his career.

"Yessir!!!! Congratulations to my brother @BrandonWeems10 on the promotion!! So proud of you kid!!"

James and Weems go way back, as they grew up together in Akron, Ohio. They were first teammates as six-year-olds on the Pee Wee football team before both moved to basketball a few years later.

LeBron James led St. Vincent-St. Mary to three state championships in four years, and Weems was on hand to help in two of those three victories. Although he did not go pro, he has stayed in the basketball community and helped talents grow.

In 2015, LBJ called Weems one of his closest friends and was in full support of his coaching ambition. Given how things have played out, you can understand James' joy with his success.

LeBron James won the Cavs their first and only championship

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors.

The Cavaliers selected LeBron James with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft, and the then 18-year-old was immediately tasked with saving the franchise. In the eyes of the fans, the kid from Akron was their best chance of winning a championship, and he delivered.

However, it was an emotional rollercoaster for the fans when James chose to join the Miami Heat in 2010 after several attempts to win a championship. The four-time champ got impatient as he assembled a super team to help secure his legacy before he got any older.

After winning two championships in four years with the Heat, he decided to return to Cleveland. Despite the hate he received during his departure, he had a hearty welcome because he was undoubtedly the best player in the league.

In 2016, LeBron James delivered on his promise with a historic performance. He led the Cavs to the championship by overcoming a 3-1 deficit at the hands of the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. They became the first team in league history to overturn a 3-1 margin in the NBA Finals.

LeBron Nation @LeBronNationCP LeBron James is mincing no words about leading the Cavs to the 2016 NBA Championship LeBron James is mincing no words about leading the Cavs to the 2016 NBA Championship https://t.co/rUByOYwypL

The Cavaliers are having an incredible season, with their youngsters pulling their weight. They are currently ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-23 record, their best run at this stage of the season since LeBron's departure in 2018.

Nonetheless, their chances of winning a championship this season are still very slim.

There has been chatter suggesting that LeBron James wants to retire in Cleveland. If that happens, perhaps he could win another championship with the Cavs to end his career.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra