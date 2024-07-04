The LA Lakers received a ton of flak for picking LeBron James’ eldest son Bronny James in this year’s draft. Many thought he wasn’t ready to play in the NBA and at the very least needed another season in college. What most analysts had to say meant little as Lakers coach JJ Redick said that James Jr. “earned” his entry to the pro ranks.

After the former Trojan was introduced by the team to the media, James Jr. signed a four-year, $7.8 million contract, per Spotrac. The Lakers will pay him $1.1 million this season but the team also has a $2.4 million club option leading into the 2027-28 campaign.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James will spend a big part of his rookie year with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. Basketball fans promptly reacted to the news on X/Twitter:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“So why did he sign a guaranteed nba deal that’s just waste of a spot.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan saw it coming:

“Instead of using a 2-way spot, they used a main roster spot. Typical of Lakers to make poor roster decisions.”

Another fan trolled the Lakers’ Bronny James situation:

“Haven’t officially made the roster yet but already secured a guaranteed contract.”

Another fan pointed out what many must be thinking:

“4M to play in the Gleague”

Two-way players can play a maximum of 50 NBA games and are used as a team’s 16th or 17th player. Bronny James could have taken this route, giving the LA Lakers valuable roster flexibility.

During the same time James Jr. signed his contract, LeBron James penned a max two-year, $104 million deal. The Lakers are now roughly $1 million over the second apron, further diminishing roster movement.

G League players get a max of roughly $500,000, significantly less than Bronny James' rookie year salary with a regular contract. Again, had the Lakers given him a contract for a two-way player, the team would have some wiggle room to tinker with the roster.

Rich Paul told NBA executives Bronny James wouldn’t sign a two-way contract

Weeks before the draft, Rich Paul, Bronny and LeBron James’ agent, said in an interview that James Jr. would not sign a two-way contract.

JJ Redick, during James Jr.’s introductory press conference, said that the guard was “Case Study One.” Redick added that the rookie’s “base level of feel, athleticism, point-of-attack defender, shooting and passing” was “a lot to like about.”

The Lakers will be hoping Bronny James develops quickly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback