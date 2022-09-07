"SO TOUGH!!! Super Dope" - LeBron James exhibits excitement over Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in one of the offseason's most surprising trades. LeBron James seems excited for Mitchell and the Cavaliers. He replied to a tweet about the trade:

“SO TOUGH!!! Super Dope”

In exchange for Mitchell, the Jazz received three unprotected first-round picks, two future pick swaps, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and Lauri Markkanen.

As a result, Cleveland is starting to shape up as a contender. Adding Donovan Mitchell alongside Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland improves the team's depth. This addition could be enough to make them playoff contenders.

LeBron James' comments about the trade support the excitement about the Cavaliers. James played 11 of his 19 seasons in the league for the Cavaliers. "The King” may believe the Donovan Mitchell addition was formidable.

Donovan Mitchell and LeBron James in Cleveland?

The Cavaliers failed to make it past the play-in tournament last season, primarily due to their lack of depth. Allen also had a fractured finger.

Adding Donovan “Spida” Mitchell may give Cleveland the level of depth that was missing last season. The Cavaliers could prove to be immediate contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Mitchell has career averages of 23.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He shoots 44.8% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc. His addition could speed up the timeline in Cleveland. This trade brings Mitchell into Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

If the LA Lakers cannot prove themselves as contenders by the time James’ 2024-25 $50.4 million player option arises, could LeBron James return to Cleveland again?

Cleveland is projected to have around $56 million in cap space during the summer of 2024. Cleveland will have the space available for James if he wishes. But as LeBron has voiced in the past, his future depends on where his son “Bronny” ends up.

