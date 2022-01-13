"So for us to come in here and win in this fashion means a lot to us" - Kevin Durant on Brooklyn Nets' emphatic win against Chicago Bulls

Following a convincing win against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said that the victory meant a lot to the team.

Despite their emphatic 138-112 win on the road, the Nets (26-14) remain second behind the Bulls (27-12). It was only the second defeat for the East-leading Bulls in their last 12 games. Acknowledging the importance of the win against the Conference leaders, Durant said:

"The crowd is starting to rally around the team. The city, you can feel it that they’re starting to understand that Chicago Bulls basketball is back. So for us to come in here and win in this fashion means a lot to us."

K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop Kevin Durant: "The crowd is starting to rally around the team. The city, you can feel it that they’re starting to understand that Chicago Bulls basketball is back. So for us to come in here and win in this fashion means a lot to us." Kevin Durant: "The crowd is starting to rally around the team. The city, you can feel it that they’re starting to understand that Chicago Bulls basketball is back. So for us to come in here and win in this fashion means a lot to us."

The Brooklyn Nets have blown hot and cold this year

Kevin Durant attempts a tough layup at the Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets game

The surging Chicago Bulls have knocked the Brooklyn Nets from the top spot in the East, with the latter now 1.5 games behind the Bulls. The Nets have been quite inconsistent at the start of the year. They have not won consecutive games in 2022, winning only three of their seven games.

The Brooklyn Nets entered Wednesday night's game with some negative momentum. Their loss against a shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers team in their last outing was their fifth in their last seven games.

Although there has been significant hype regarding the return of Kyrie Irving to the rotation, the Nets have faced issues in terms of chemistry and rotation. Irving's refusal to be vaccinated means he is not allowed to play in the state of New York.

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in their camp depleting their roster, the front office had to bring Irving back. In the absence of Irving, Durant and James Harden has led the Nets well, while Patty Mills has also stepped in admirably.

The introduction of Irving this late into the season could have been counterproductive. However, Irving's availability on the road has been beneficial for the Nets. They have gone 2-1 when he has played, with Irving being a solid contributor for the team.

Irving only contributed nine points, four rebounds and three assists against the Chicago Bulls, though. However, Kevin Durant bagged 27 points and nine assists for the game to more than make up for Irving's off night.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls have been a real surprise this season. With a nine-game win streak, including some clutch wins, heading into the new year, Chicago leapfrogged the Nets to go top in the East.

However, their win over the East-leading Bulls on the road should hold the Nets in good stead as the title favorites look to reclaim the top spot in their Conference.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets You love to see it You love to see it https://t.co/tmkZZIKob7

Also Read Article Continues below

The Nets now head back home to face the OKC Thunder on the second night of a back-to-back, looking to continue their momentum from the Bulls win. Although Brooklyn will not have Irving for this game, they will look to Durant, who is playing at an MVP-caliber this season, to lead the way.

Edited by Bhargav