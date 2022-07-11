"So whatever I can sacrifice to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it" - Former ROTY winner outlines what made him join Boston Celtics this summer

The Boston Celtics have turned their attention to next season. They signed Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers.

After signing with the defending Eastern Conference champions, Malcolm Brogdon spoke with Adrian Wojnarowksi on the "Woj Pod." The guard said Celtics executive Brad Stevens wants Brogdon to embrace the sixth man role.

"I really want to get back to winning on a high level, I want to win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it," Brogdon said.

Brogdon also said the Celtics' willingness to spend $20 million for a reserve shows how much Boston wants to win.

"I think it really is a testament to the Boston Celtics and how much they want to win … they’re willing to have a guy that they’re paying $20 million per year come off the bench as the 6th man and try to win a championship," Brogdon said.

The guard also spoke about how the roster would get even better defensively. They are already widely recognized as the best defensive team in the NBA. Brogdon believes they will get better with him on the roster.

"Defensively, I think we’re gonna build the best defensive team in the NBA. I think the gap only widens now that I’m on the team," Brogdon concluded.

How much does Brogdon improve the Boston Celtics?

The Pacers didn't view Malcolm Brogdon as a key piece for their future. His injuries could have factored into the Indiana Pacers' decision to move on.

Brogdon finished the season averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting the ball nearly 45% from the field. He is also shooting at a shade over 31% from the perimeter.

Celtics acquire Malcolm Brogdon, 1 of 20 active players with 15 PPG and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.0 or better in their careers.

However, he could be the perfect fit for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics need a point guard to orchestrate the offense. Coming off the bench, Brogdon can provide the Celtics with an offensive burst while playing next to either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown.

The Boston Celtics could also include Malcolm Brogdon in their closing lineup. Brogdon is more than a handy defender and a much better offensive player than Marcus Smart.

