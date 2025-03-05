"Solved every riddle": JJ Redick hails Luka Doncic for cracking Pelicans defensive schemes in record 30-point night

JJ Redick was all praise for Luka Doncic as the LA Lakers superstar outwitted the New Orleans Pelicans defensive schemes against the mercurial guard. The 25-year-old had a record night joining the Purple and Gold's pantheon of greats with a 30-point double-double with 15 assists.

Ad

Speaking to the reporters after LA's 136-115 win — their seventh straight, Redick praised Doncic for having an answer to all that the Pelicans tried to contain him.

"They tried a bunch of different coverages on him (blitz … switch … drop)… he solved every riddle.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Doncic had a slow start for the first few minutes of the first quarter, including a head injury scare that saw him slowly make his way up. But the 5x NBA All-Star later pulled off 20 points in the first half as the Lakers carved a healthy lead.

The 30-point effort was key as the Lakers, buoyed by LeBron James' 34 points (and also had a record night crossing 50,000 NBA career points) ensured that the LA kept their win streak going.

Ad

Luka Doncic, LeBron James achieve unique landmark in win over Pelicans

It wasn't just LeBron James' 50k points that set the tone or Luka Doncic joining former Lakers greats Jerry West and Magic Johnson for a game with 30 points and 15 assists that were highlights of the evening. The duo also became the first in LA's history to record 30+ PTS & 5+ 3PM in the same game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

James had five 3s in the game in 10 attempts, while Doncic nailed six out of his 13 attempts. This set a new record in the books as the Lakers duo continue to shine together.

Up next, Luka Doncic and LA host the competitive New York Knicks. The side is placed third in the East with a 40-21 record and will be a stern challenge for the in-form Lakers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback