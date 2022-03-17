“Some of the clutch shots he’s made this year looked awfully like Kevin Durant” - Kevin O’Connor praises Jabari Smith Jr.’s spot-up shooting

Auburn Tigers freshman forward Jabari Smith Jr. has taken the college basketball world by storm throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season.

Coming into the year, Smith was expected to be an intriguing prospect with offensive upside. He was considered a potential top-10 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. It didn't take long for that verdict to change, as Smith has quickly become one of the most impressive young talents in the NCAA.

Since coming into the season with expectations of being a potential floor spacer, Smith has shown the ability to be a dynamic multi-level scorer with his outside shooting and ability to finish around the rim.

The 18-year-old forward has now found himself as a potential candidate to be selected first overall in the upcoming NBA Draft. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor went on to praise the Auburn freshman in his 2022 NBA Draft guide installment. He said the 6'10" forward has shown some similar characteristics this year to Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant.

"Some of the clutch shots he’s made this year looked awfully like Kevin Durant."

Auburn Freshman Jabari Smith Jr. heating up in NBA Draft Circles

There's an argument to be made that Jabari Smith Jr. has been the most impressive player in college basketball throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season.

Not only has Smith become a dangerous offensive weapon, he's shown the ability to be a versatile defender with elite potential at the next level. Smith has been one of the hottest names in basketball when it comes to NBA scouts and personnel.

He's been one of the major reasons why Auburn is now looking like a team that could make a deep run in the NCAA tournament towards a potential national championship.

Courtside Films @CourtsideFilms @jabarismithll Not many 6’10, 18-year-olds out there hooping with this much versatility Not many 6’10, 18-year-olds out there hooping with this much versatility 👀 @jabarismithll https://t.co/tMILJ6djZ9

NBA scouts and executives will be watching closely to get their latest extended look at the talented forward. With the Tigers looking like one of the tougher teams in March Madness, there's potential for Smith to make a final statement when it comes to proving that he deserves to be the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

With one of the highest upsides in the incoming NBA Draft class, Jabari Smith Jr. will be a player that gets plenty of attention throughout the NCAA tournament. So far this season, the freshman forward has gone on to post averages of 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per ggame,while shooting 43.7% from the field and 42.8% from three-point range.

