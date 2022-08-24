“Some of the foolishness; I’m not getting into his personal business” - Stephen A. Smith expresses concern over Golden State Warriors youngster’s attitude

Although the Golden State Warriors are coming off a successful title run, Jonathan Kuminga has failed to live up to Stephen A. Smith's expectations. With Smith claiming to be a Kuminga fan, the prominent analyst shed light on the youngster's shortcomings.

Jonathan Kuminga appeared to be a steal in the draft for the Warriors last season. At only 19-years-old, Kuminga has displayed the necessary tools to be a great player in the league.

Factoring in athleticism with his natural feel for playing on the offensive front, the youngster could prove to be a valuable asset for the Warriors. However, Stephen A. Smith has had some criticism of the sophomore.

As the Golden State Warriors look to repeat their title success next season, Kuminga will undoubtedly be a vital piece in that puzzle. Stephen A. Smith, however, said this about the forward on ESPN's "First Take":

"I’m telling you right now, I expect Moody and Wiseman to be significant. I’m worried about Kuminga. I’m hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of his head, the level of discipline that he lacks, you understand? Some of the foolishness. I’m not getting into his personal business, I’m not saying nothing like that.

“I’m talking attitude, I’m not talking actions. I’m saying the attitude, the level of focus, commitment, determination, just putting your head down and doing the work. I’m hearing that he’s shortchanging the Warriors in that regard, and he’s got to get his act together because I’m a Jonathan Kuminga fan.”

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 @_Talkin_NBA



#NBATwitter #DubNation Some interesting insight regarding Jonathan Kuminga from Stephen A. Smith on First Take this morning Some interesting insight regarding Jonathan Kuminga from Stephen A. Smith on First Take this morning 👀#NBATwitter #DubNation https://t.co/8gGP8V5BzD

While Stephen A. Smith didn't necessarily cite his sources, rumors regarding Kuminga's lack of discipline have been noted in the NBA community. Considering the expectations that have been placed upon the youngster, it is definitely not a good look for Kuminga.

Steiny & Guru @SteinyGuru957



has a theory Where did Stephen A. Smith hear those whispers about Jonathan Kuminga? @SteinmetzNBA has a theory Where did Stephen A. Smith hear those whispers about Jonathan Kuminga?@SteinmetzNBA has a theory 👀 https://t.co/ETeCmu5Bms

Can Jonathan Kuminga live up to Stephen A. Smith's expectations?

Jonathan Kuminga at the 2022 Summer League.

Jonathan Kuminga has definitely earned the respect of Warriors fans last season. Although the forward hasn't displayed a high level of basketball IQ on the floor, the overall package has been impressive.

The most important aspect of Kuminga's game that has garnered a lot of attention is his athleticism and slashing ability. While he has shown solid mechanics on his jump shot as well, Kuminga is a force to be reckoned with when he's going downhill.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jonathan Kuminga HAMMERS it down Jonathan Kuminga HAMMERS it down 👀 https://t.co/GUptutw4Bj

This makes him an important piece in the Warriors' system as he acts as a virtual disruptor in their free-flowing offensive rhythm. Kuminga fits an ideal prototype when he leaks out on fastbreaks and makes solid off-ball cuts.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba



#DubNation Jonathan Kuminga was all over the place in the first half. He had 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Jonathan Kuminga was all over the place in the first half. He had 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting.#DubNation https://t.co/5L1xGG2M4j

There is hope for Kuminga to develop as a defender and playmaker as well.

The Warriors' original core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are entering the latter part of their careers. While they will remain integral and effective, the youngsters are expected to take their place.

In this regard, Kuminga will have big shoes to fill.

