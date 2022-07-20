"Some guy in baseball that did it; Maybe in soccer, I can’t remember who was it" - Steph Curry recalls the origins of his 'Night Night' celebration, still considers it his original celebration

Steph Curry and his "Night Night" celebration is slowly taking over the sports world. Curry busted the celebration out against every team the Golden State Warriors faced in their championship run.

In an interview with Complex, the four-time champ revealed the origin of his now famous celebration. He could not recall if it came from a soccer or baseball player, but Taurean Prince did it in an NBA game once.

Even though the celebration is not original, Curry wants credit for naming it "Night Night."

"So now I'm finding out that there was some guy in baseball that did it," Curry said. "Maybe in soccer, I can’t remember who was it. I think Taurean Prince did it in a game one time. So I’ve been seeing all the receipts of people pulling it out.

"But in terms of the moment that I did it, No. 1 I didn’t know about them. But in terms of the moment it happened and actually putting the words behind it, 'Night Night,' I consider it an original still so we rockin' with it."

The reigning NBA Finals MVP first hit the celebration against the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round. He followed it up in Game 5 as he hit a layup to seal the series win over Denver.

In the Western Conference semifinals, Curry put the game to bed in Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies. He then did it in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

In the closeout game of the NBA Finals, the two-time MVP put the Boston Celtics to rest with a dagger three-point shot. The "Night Night" celebration then took over during their championship parade and onto the sports world.

Steph Curry's 'Night Night' celebration now used in other sports

Steph Curry at the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

The first athlete to use the "Night Night" celebration outside of Steph Curry was Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty.

The WNBA star did the celebration after hitting the dagger 3-point shot against the Atlanta Dream last month. Curry acknowledged Ionescu and urged everyone to start a movement.

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen was the next to use it during an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays. McCutchen hit the celebration after a home run.

USWNT star Alex Morgan also used "Night Night" after winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship. Morgan scored the only goal of the game as the United States defeated Canada in the final.

But the "Night Night" celebration is not limited to the United States. It has reached other parts of the world. A kid from the Philippines took it further by hitting one of the best versions of it. Curry and even LeBron James were amused by how the kid put his own spin on "Night Night."

