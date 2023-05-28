“Some guys get really sensitive … gotten real soft” – Stan Van Gundy responds Tyler Herro’s Instagram story calling him a ‘bad coach’

Former New Orleans Pelican head coach Stan Van Gundy got into a social media war with Tyler Herro. Stan initially made hilarious comments about Tyler's fashion sense. The former coach jokingly said that the Miami Heat needs Herro back on the court as soon as possible so that they'd no longer have to see him wear terrible street clothes.

Tyler Herro responded on his Instagram story by reposting Stan Van Gundy's quote. Herro then implied that his fashion sense is just as bad as Van Gundy's coaching years. The former coach was left unaffected by the Heat star's comments and fired back by calling him soft.

"Some guys get real sensitive," Van Gundy stated. "Some of us can laugh at ourselves. Guys have gotten a little soft."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Stan Van Gundy responds to Tyler Herro's IG story calling him a bad coach



"Some guys get real sensitive, some of us can laugh at ourselves. Guys have gotten a little soft."Stan Van Gundy responds to Tyler Herro's IG story calling him a bad coach "Some guys get real sensitive, some of us can laugh at ourselves. Guys have gotten a little soft."Stan Van Gundy responds to Tyler Herro's IG story calling him a bad coach 👀 https://t.co/4BNOsQ87OG

When is Tyler Herro coming back?

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five

Tyler Herro suffered a broken right hand in Game 1 of the Miami Heat's opening-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, forcing him to the sidelines. Initially, there were hopeful reports suggesting that Herro might have a chance to return for the NBA Finals if the Heat advanced that far.

However, it seems that Miami fans will have to wait longer for his comeback, as Heat insider Will Manso recently disclosed that Herro's recovery process is far from over. According to Manso, the Heat shooting guard is not expected to make his highly anticipated return during the current postseason.

Despite no longer wearing a cast, Herro still needs to focus on rehabilitating and strengthening his arm to regain the ability to shoot the ball effectively. While he may appear fine on the surface, his overall condition is far from optimal.

Realistically, even if the Miami Heat secure a spot in the NBA Finals, Tyler Herro won't be ready to rejoin the team. Manso predicts that he might be physically ready by Game 4, but he believes that coach Erik Spoelstra will be cautious about inserting Herro into the lineup, possibly opting to wait until he is fully prepared to contribute for more extended playing time.

Poll : 0 votes