"Some guys just want numbers, but he has both" - James Harden on Joel Embiid's case for MVP, credits his stats and winning mentality

James Harden's vote for this year's MVP award will go to his new Philadelphia 76ers teammate Joel Embiid. The "Beard" believes that Embiid's high production has been crucial to the team's success. Harden spoke to ESPN recently regarding this, saying:

"He deserves it, man. I've only been here for a few weeks, but I already see his mindset. He wants to win. Some guys just want numbers, but he has both. He has the mentality of winning, and he scores the ball at a high level. I think he's prepared himself, especially coming off last year, for this year to be one of his best years."

Joel Embiid has had to endure a difficult road this year. Prior to James Harden's acquisition at the trade deadline, the Cameroonian big had single-handedly overturned the Philadelphia 76ers' 16-16 start to the campaign and put them in the top four spots in the Eastern Conference.

He was the only All-Star available for the side in the absence of former teammate Ben Simmons, who had a fallout with the Sixers' organization after their 2021 playoffs exit.

Aside from MVP honors, Embiid is currently vying to win his first scoring title as well. He is second in the NBA in points per game behind LeBron James, averaging 29.8 points per game, shooting 48.8% from the floor, 35.1% from the 3-point line and 81% from the free throw line on a league-high 11.8 attempts per contest.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



1. Joel Embiid

2. Nikola Jokic

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Jayson Tatum

5. Luka Doncic

6. Ja Morant

7. Devin Booker

8. DeMar DeRozan

9. Kevin Durant

10. Karl-Anthony Towns NBA.com ’s updated MVP Ladder:1. Joel Embiid2. Nikola Jokic3. Giannis Antetokounmpo4. Jayson Tatum5. Luka Doncic6. Ja Morant7. Devin Booker8. DeMar DeRozan9. Kevin Durant10. Karl-Anthony Towns NBA.com’s updated MVP Ladder: 1. Joel Embiid 2. Nikola Jokic 3. Giannis Antetokounmpo 4. Jayson Tatum 5. Luka Doncic 6. Ja Morant 7. Devin Booker 8. DeMar DeRozan 9. Kevin Durant 10. Karl-Anthony Towns

Can James Harden and Joel Embiid help Philadelphia 76ers achieve postseason success?

The Philadelphia 76ers waited patiently to secure a superstar-level talent in exchange for Ben Simmons. They were successful in their approach and managed to add a former league MVP in James Harden to pair up alongside Joel Embiid.

Embiid and Harden are two of the best scorers and isolation players in the league right now. The Sixers are 10-4 since signing the latter. Embiid has averaged 30.7 points and 11.8 rebounds since then, while Harden has managed 22.5 points and 10.2 assists per game.

StatMuse @statmuse Joel Embiid and James Harden are +89 in 295 minutes together.



— 122.5 offensive rating

— 105.7 defensive rating

— 16.9 net rating

— 63.2 TS%



All 4 stats would rank 1st in the NBA. Joel Embiid and James Harden are +89 in 295 minutes together.— 122.5 offensive rating— 105.7 defensive rating— 16.9 net rating— 63.2 TS%All 4 stats would rank 1st in the NBA. https://t.co/ploD0dUFND

They have put the Eastern Conference on notice with their sublime performances. However, neither of these stars have tasted postseason success before. Nevertheless, with the kind of start Joel Embiid and James Harden have had as teammates, that could change this time around.

Additionally, the 76ers have a well-balanced roster with multiple players like Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris to support Embiid and Harden. This makes the duo's chances of leading Philadelphia to a deep playoff run brighter, and it would be a surprise if they fail to capitalize on this opportunity.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava