"Some of it is just to get people to read tabloids" - LeBron James shuts down age narrative, says LA Lakers players know what it takes to win

LeBron James is all set for his fourth season with the LA Lakers. The four-time NBA champion lost in the first round of the playoffs during the 2020-21 season. However, the new season has brought in a lot of hope for LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

During the offseason, the Purple and Gold recruited stars like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo. The list is long, but the talent on the roster is unparalleled and this makes the LA Lakers favorites to win the NBA championship.

LeBron James is a huge part of the franchise's decisions and definitely played a part in recruiting these players to the LA Lakers. Whatever the deciding factor was, the final output seems to be very exciting for them and things look really positive for the 17-time NBA champions ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Many critics have ruled out the chances of the LA Lakers winning this season because of the age of the players on the roster. The average age of the Purple and Gold is 30.9, which is the oldest in the league. However, the roster has players that have accomplished everything in the NBA.

Not many believe this and have instantly rubbished the LA Lakers' chance of winning the title. Speaking about the same during the media-day press conference, LeBron James said:

"...Then the narrative about our age. I kinda laugh at it. I actually really do laugh at it, I'm not just saying that. Some of the memes and some of the jokes have been extremely funny. And then some of it is just to get people to read tabloids. But the game is won between those four lines, it's not won on the bottom tickers, not won in the newspaper, not won on sport talk shows and things of that nature. We come out and we put the time in, we put the work in, we make our own narrative."

LeBron James expects the LA Lakers to have a stellar year with the new looking roster

Los Angeles Lakers all set to get to their 18th NBA championship

The LA Lakers have a combined 59 All-Star appearances between them. They have the likes of Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard, who have already won the championship. Russell Westbrook, who has an MVP and several assist championships on his resume, has joined up as well.

These recruits, followed by the dynamic duo of AD and LeBron, could be just enough to stop any force in the league. Speaking about the new looked LA Lakers roster during the media day press conference, LeBron James said:

"We've got a bunch of guys that's been in the league for quite a while that understand and know what it takes to win. And that's the business that we're in, of winning, and doing it all the time, not just on occasion."

LeBron James' last NBA championship with the LA Lakers came during the 2019-20 season. The following season saw him get knocked out in the first round of the playoffs for the first time in his career. However, he is known for his comebacks and the same could be expected from him this time as well.

As far as the LA Lakers are concerned, if things go well and the squad stays healthy, this team definitely has the ability to make a run at the championship.

