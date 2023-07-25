"Some Karma on my a**": After joking around with the Nets staff, Mikal Bridges had to face his fate just two days later after he was sent to Brooklyn

Last season, Mikal Bridges was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a deal for the Phoenix Suns to acquire Kevin Durant. While some Suns fans were sad to see Bridges go, he apparently predicted the future in the summer prior to the last season.

Mikal Bridges recently revealed on Paul George's podcast that he had a feeling he'd be going to Brooklyn after rumors of Kevin Durant going to Phoenix started spreading. Bridges jokingly told his teammate Cam Johnson that they were going to be sent to the Nets in exchange for Durant. Ultimately, Mikal's jokes turned into a reality as both he and Cam got traded and are now rocking black and white.

"In the summer KD said he wanted to go to Phoenix," Bridges said. "So like I always made jokes. Me and Cam I'm like 'Damn. KD boutta come here bro pack your bags we outta here.' But then it died down, season came on. ... Something about Kyrie coming to Phoenix, then it brought back the memories of the summer and I'm like 'Aww sh**.'"

Bridges continued:

"When the KD thing happened I was just like 'Damn. I didn't think that was really gonna happen.' Even when I got to Brooklyn that day before when we was boutta play them, I was f***ing around like 'This is my home.' ... I get f***ing traded two days later. So it's like some karma on my a**."

The Mikal Bridges trade did wonders for him

While Mikal Bridges played a huge role for the Phoenix Suns since the beginning of his career, it appears that getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets wasn't all too bad. Prior to suiting up for Brooklyn, Bridges was a role player who provided solid numbers for the Suns and even had the potential to make big-time baskets when the stars were offline.

Now wearing the colors black and white, Bridges had the opportunity to show the league what he was truly made of. In the 27 games he played for Brooklyn, Mikal averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. He definitely put up All-Star-like numbers considering how there were no other stars on the team.

Before heading to Brooklyn, Mikal Bridges had solid averages of 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in Phoenix. While his other statistics didn't see significant changes, his scoring saw a remarkable improvement.

If the Nets can strengthen their roster with better pieces during the offseason, they might have a chance to compete with the current stacked teams in the league.

