"Some people may debate the idea of tanking for several years and my dad never did that in 32 years" - Jeanie Buss outlines LA Lakers' responsibility towards fans

Jeanie Buss has stated that she favors the LA Lakers to be focused on competing for an NBA championship each year. The co-owner of the iconic franchise is known to be one of the most influential women in sports. In her recent interview with Sirius XM NBA Radio, Buss revealed that her father, Jerry Buss, never believed in tanking for draft picks.

The LA Lakers have had some of the best players in the NBA. The likes of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal have all donned the Purple and Gold jerseys. Having won seventeen championships, there are always high expectations from the Lakers.

Speaking about why the franchise strives for glory, she said:

"It's hard to win in the NBA as you guys break it down everytime. You're on the show and explain the thought process of the front office and coaching decisions and roster decisions. Nobody has the exact formula, but I know you can't win a championship if you're not in the playoffs.

"So, I think you can provide enough resources to make sure you have a competitive team year in and year out."

Jeanie Buss stated that the winning mentality comes from her father Jerry Buss. The late great owner is believed to give the fans the best experience every time they come to watch the team play.

"Some people may debate in the idea of tanking for several years and my dad never did that in 32 years, so it's not just the way he would have seen the Lakers brand to be at the bottom year after year.

"He always felt that the fans invested their time and money in your team and you have to perform for them and if you don't then they're gonna move on and find something else to spend their time and money on." said Jeanie Buss while talking about the LA Lakers.

The number of Hall of Famers that have played for the LA Lakers is second to none. One of the biggest reasons why the Lakers attract the biggest stars is their love for winning. Although they have disappointing seasons in the middle, the team will make sure to bounce back stronger than before.

In 75 years since its inception, the LA Lakers have missed the playoffs 12 times. Their longest spell being out of the playoffs came between 2013-2019. The team did not have any significant stars besides Kobe Bryant, who was in the twilight years of his career.

However, the team fought through that and broke the streak of not being in the playoffs for six seasons by winning a championship in 2020.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead THE 2020 LAKERS HAD EVERYONE EATING THE 2020 LAKERS HAD EVERYONE EATING https://t.co/Xqc2L6QIZ2

How far can the LA Lakers go next season?

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers ended their 2021-22 season 11th in the West. They received a lot of criticism from everyone as they had one of the most star-studded rosters for any team in the league. Despite all of that, they never seemed to get going from the very start.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the LA Lakers will be looking to keep all of their past setbacks behind them. According to reports, they are still trying to make some more changes and build a roster that can compete for a championship next season.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, they will certainly fancy their chances. However, even other players will have to step up and deliver if the team is to succeed. The Western Conference is stacked next season with the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors looking solid.

Despite making a few changes, not many are choosing the LA Lakers as a team to beat. However, if their players stay fit and get going, the team could surprise a few to emerge as contenders in the West.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar