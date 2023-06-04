"Some of you didn't suffer through Will 'the thrill' Barton disease" - NBA fans discuss the biggest ball hogs in the league

Excellent ball movement and elite playmakers are some of the best aspects of NBA basketball that result in an efficient offense. However, because of some of the best one-on-one players in the league, there are some who prefer a "heliocentric" offense.

Players who are heavy on isolation usage, often times, stagnate a team's offensive flow. In an interesting Reddit post, a number of NBA fans discuss the biggest ball hogs in the league.

One Reddit user mentioned Will Barton as one of the most-known ball hogs in NBA history.

The Reddit user's comment was followed up by other users agreeing with how Barton ruined the team's offensive rhythms. Despite averaging 15.1 points per game (45.0% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range) and 6.3 rebounds per game, Nuggets fans weren't exactly fond of him.

Another player that was mentioned in the post was Shabazz Muhammed, who played six seasons in the NBA. He averaged 9.0 ppg (47.3% shooting, including 31.8% from 3-point range).

When it comes to Nuggets fans, they also made some comments regarding Michael Porter Jr.'s improvement in making the extra pass. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 17.4 ppg (48.7% shooting, including 41.4% from 3-point range),5.5 rpg and only 1.0 apg.

After the Will Barton experience, the Denver Nuggets have finally acquired players willing to utilize ball movement on offense.

During the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the Nuggets finished second in assist percentage at 69.1%. The team also had an assist to turnover ratio at 1.99 (ranked fifth) and an assist ratio at 20.5 (ranked first).

So far, in this year's playoffs, the Nuggets rank seventh in assist percentage at 60.6. They rank first in assist to turnover ratio at 2.30 and second in assist ratio at 19.1.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on the team's win against the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

In Game 1 of the Finals, the Nuggets had an impressive 29 assists with only 10 turnovers. Nikola Jokic had 14 assists with only two turnovers, while Jamal Murray had 10 assists with only three turnovers.

With the Nuggets' excellent ball movement, they shot for over 50.6% for the game.

However, Nuggets coach Michael Malone was not impressed with how his team performed as he spoke to the media after the game.

“I don't think we played well in Game 1,” Malone said. "“I told our players today: Don't read the paper, don't listen to the folks on the radio and TV, saying that this series is over and that we've done something because we haven't done a damn thing.”

Despite the excellent numbers in the Nuggets' stat sheet, Malone saw a number of areas for further improvement that the team needs to work on.

