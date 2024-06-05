"Some things got in the way of our relationship" - Kyrie Irving reflects on tumultuous time with LeBron James, still misses old partner

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were one of the best one-two punches in NBA history, winning the 2016 championship in the only 3-1 comeback in an NBA Finals. But Irving left for Boston in 2017 and James took off for Los Angeles in 2019. Over six years later, he's back in the finals with a new running mate in Luka Doncic, facing his former team, the Celtics.

As he enters his first NBA Finals without LeBron, Irving reflected on his time with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and how their partnership folded.

“I think there were some things that got in the way of our relationship when I was younger... Definitely miss him,” Irving said.

James and Irving dominated the Eastern Conference during their days with the Cleveland Cavaliers, going to the finals for three straight seasons from 2015 to 2017. Irving hit the crucial 3-pointer in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals that lifted the Cavaliers to the NBA title — Irving’s first and James’ third. However, by the 2017-2018 season, Irving wanted out of Cleveland as he was traded to the Boston Celtics, allowing him to play outside James’ shadow.

Irving, who was just 25 years old when he left James in Cleveland, will now play the veteran’s role with the Mavericks, led by the 25-year-old Doncic.

James also remembered his time with Irving in Cleveland fondly, showing his emotions in the “Mind the Game” podcast with JJ Redick:

"I'm so f*cking happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth whatever the case may be. And at the same time, I'm so f*cking mad at the same time that I'm not his running mate anymore. I just remembered those times. ... To have a guy like Kyrie Irving as the ultimate wild card.

"That's like having a draw four in your hand every time someone deals you cards in UNO."

After his time with Irving, LeBron again won a championship in 2020 with the LA Lakers. In that same time, Irving’s reputation became tainted due to the COVID-19 restrictions that barred him from playing full-time with the Brooklyn Nets.

Three-time champion does not believe a James-Irving reunion

Danny Green, who once beat LeBron James in the NBA Finals, believes the possibility of a reunion between James and Irving remains bleak, despite the possibility that James could be a free agent this offseason.

"'Bron had some great times with him," Geen said. "I don't know what he has up his sleeve. You never know with Bron. It's funny to see. It's funny to watch. I do hope to see it, but I don't think we will see it. I think everybody wants to see a reunion. Everybody loves to see a good reunion. I don't think we'll get that."

For an Irving-James reunion to happen, James needs to take a huge pay cut with the Mavericks since Irving just signed a three-year contract last year.