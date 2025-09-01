"Some of y’all are SICK": Nicolas Batum exposes vile hate comments from Luka Doncic fans over controversial incident

French legend Nicolas Batum has retired with his national team, but he remained an active supporter of France during the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket. On Sunday, he aired his frustration with Luka Doncic fans following a controversial incident in Slovenia's loss against France, where Sylvain Francisco scored a late-game basket even if the result was already decided. In an X post, Batum exposed fans' racist comments on Francisco, while expressing his disgust for their behavior during the tournament. &quot;Some of y’all are SICK even if you disagree with a BASKETBALL play, racism and hate are NEVER ACCEPTABLE at all. After Dennis Schroder earlier, now this… Major props to Sylvain, great game brother. Keep shining and making us proud🫡🇫🇷,&quot; Batum wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the Slovenia-France game, Francisco drived for a layup after shaking the hands of Doncic, causing an altercation between him and Slovenian players. in FIBA rules, points difference in results remained vital in the standings, especially in the Group Phase, prompting teams to still play even after the results are known. Francisco finished the game with 32 points to lead France to the 103-95 win. Meanwhile, Doncic had 39 points in the losing effort. Earlier in the tournament, Germany's Dennis Schroder also received racist remarks from fans during a game against Lithuania. &quot;Making monkey noises, that's something I don't respect,&quot; Schroder described the incident. &quot;No matter what status, insults, that's all fine. But racism simply doesn't belong in this sport. That's something that's not OK.&quot;Luka Doncic reacts on Sylvain Francisco's controversial playIn the NBA, it is not common for players to score even after the game was already decided. So when Sylvain Francisco scored a layup in the waning seconds after he dabbed up Luka Doncic, the LA Lakers superstar was by surprise.“At the end, we shook hands. Point difference can be important in the end, but the game was already decided. However, I didn’t expect him to finish like that,” Doncic said.According to Francisco, he has since apologized to Doncic for the play. &quot;I said I was sorry,&quot; Francisco said. &quot;I actually went to shake hands and go to the layup like I said to Luka. The only thing that I really regret is just shaking hands — I should have told him, 'Nah, play defense,' because I was going for a tie.&quot;France and Slovenia will now have to put the issue behind them as they look to advance to the next round of the tournament.