 "Somebody that can give me some advice" - Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün on Victor Wembanyama and adapting to the NBA (EXCLUSIVE)

Even as he has struggled with language barriers, physicality and inconsistent playing time, Charlotte Hornets rookie forward Tidjane Salaun seemed at peace when discussing his first NBA season.

Instead of complaining about the Hornets recently sending him to their G League team, Salaün embraced the opportunity for more playing time. Instead of lamenting about his limited scoring (5.1 points), field-goal percentage (30.9%) and 3-point shooting (28.5%), Salaün focused more on the work he has devoted to improving those numbers.

For what Charlotte’s No. 6 pick lacks in production, however, the French native makes up for with his potential and attitude.

“He reminds me a lot of the mindset of some of the superstars and elite players I’ve been around,” Hornets coach Charles Lee said of Salaün. “They’re just obsessed with the daily improvement and figuring out, ‘How can I keep getting better?’ He’s recognizing that when you are growing, things might not be going your way. But you still may have taken the right steps and trying to find more of the positives and not get too down on yourself.”

With the Hornets (14-40) nursing the Eastern Conference’s second-worst record, they will likely spend the rest of the 2024-25 season focused more on development than results.

It appears unclear to what extent Salaün will play more after averaging 19.1 minutes in 41 out of 54 games so far. But Lee gave a detailed breakdown of areas Salaün will look to improve, including a better understanding of player personnel, defending multiple positions without fouling and excelling in catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Lee has already seen Salaün make strides in strengthening his 6-foot-8, 207-pound frame, his finishing and his on-court movement. That gives Lee confidence that Salaün will tackle the next to-do list with equal enthusiasm.

“His spirit and competitive passion and joy that he plays with, I think it becomes contagious for our whole group,” Lee said of Salaün. “So he’s done a really good job with growing in a lot of different areas.”

Salaün spoke to Sportskeeda about his rookie season’s learning curves, his time in the G League and matching up with fellow French star Victor Wembanyama.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

Tidjane Salaün Exclusive

NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn

How have you managed the ups and downs of your rookie season?

Salaün:

“I feel good. I’m not mad. There have been ups and downs. But it’s the season. I’m comfortable with that. That’s been the same since the beginning. I have the same discipline with my work – my lifting, my technical work with the basketball. So understand that I’m comfortable.”

What are the things that leave you feeling comfortable?

Salaün:

“The competition is the reason and the flow of the game. That has helped me these last couple of weeks. I feel good and comfortable. I think I can put the same competitiveness every game. That’s where I feel very comfortable.”

What did you take away from your time with the G League?

Salaün:

“I learned how to drive my body and use my size to withstand contact. I also learned how to be efficient with my teammates with setting screens, driving and drawing fouls as well as on defense. The fact that I played more minutes in the G League, now I feel more comfortable with my legs. I’m not necessarily quick. But I’m more efficient with defending guards and can put more pressure on them. That’s where I feel most comfortable. I have been able to rely more on instincts with my shooting, drives and defense. I’m better at running the floor.”

What feedback have you received from the coaching staff on what’s next with your role and playing time?

Salaün:

“Just keep going with I’m doing. Bring the energy and the effort that I put in the floor. I will be all right if I continue to play how I play. ‘Never give up. Always be aggressive. Continue to play high-energy defense and make my teammates better. Always make the right pass.’”

Any message about what your playing time might look like?

Salaün:

“Oh, no. We didn’t talk about that.”

After playing well in France, what differences have you seen with playing the American game in the NBA?

Salaün:

“Everything is different because of the level of physicality. The game is faster. Before, I had success with my physicality and with running the floor in some alley-oop situations. But with my size, I wasn’t really able to contest somebody that is taller than me. Now everybody looks the same at your position. Everybody is athletic. It’s harder. But I continue to work. My teammates and the coaches trust me. So that’s the most important part.”

When the Hornets drafted you, they said they saw a lot of potential in you with your versatility, your shooting and your defense. What has been the process with improving those skills?

Salaün:

“I work on everything step by step. I’m working to be more reliable with my shooting. On defense, it’s just about effort. I just have to have a better balance. I can control more on drives. I always have to work more than my opponent. But first it’s about being efficient and making good choices. I want to finish the season strong and then continue to build off that next season.”

What was it like when you went up against Wemby this season (Hornets won, 117-116)?

Salaün:

“It was cool. I hadn’t played against him since we were on the under-13 teams. To play against him, he’s somebody that can give me some advice. He’s somebody that I’ve watched for a while. It’s very cool to play against him. But it was only one game. I hope to have to continue to win against him.”

What advice has he given you?

Salaün:

“Some advice on my game and on mentally handling the season. He’s somebody where I can have a good and tough discussion with him. But I keep that advice for me.”

Wemby said he was really impressed with your competitiveness and work ethic. What does that feedback mean to you?

Salaün:

“I’m glad he said that. But I’ve been like this for a while. A big part of my life, I’ve been like this. If he can notice that, then it’s because that’s evidence of how I’ve played.”

What do you remember about your matchup with him when you were 13?

Salaün:

“He was even tall then. I remember it wasn’t easy for him. I remember he was tall, and the coach was screaming at him a lot of the time.”

Which other French players have mentored you and how?

Salaün:

“Evan Fornier. I couldn’t talk too much with him. But I followed his story in the NBA and I watched his games on YouTube. I got some feedback from my agent because he is on the same agency. So I could get feedback on how he was. Nicolas Batum, I talked to him a little bit when I was 14 during COVID. He gave me some advice. There are no secrets. We have to work out. Never give up and play hard.”

What player do you hope you can become by the rest of the season?

Salaün:

“I don’t really think about that. I think about the game ahead. I try to keep my focus on the present.”

