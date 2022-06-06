"Somebody got their legs on the top of your head, and then he tried to pull my pants down" - Jaylen Brown on Draymond Green's apparently missed technical in Game 2 of Finals, says he felt it was an illegal play

Jaylen Brown didn't mince words when sharing his reaction to his dust-up with Draymond Green during the first half of the NBA Finals Game 2. Brown got fouled by Draymond on a 3-point attempt.

Green had his legs on Brown's head while the latter was trying to get up. The Boston Celtics star tried to push the former away, and an altercation broke down between the two players. The Golden State Warriors forward was also spotted pulling Brown's pants down while getting up.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown getting into it Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown getting into it👀 https://t.co/ZV7RmpP3en

Jaylen Brown deemed the foul an illegal play and said he had no idea what Draymond Green was up to with his actions during their dust-up. Here's what the one-time All-Star said regarding this during the post-game press conference (via Warriors on NBCS Twitter):

"I feel like that was an illegal play. Feel like, they (referees) could've called it, but they let it go. In terms of a technical on either way. But I don't know what I was supposed to do there. Like somebody got their legs on the top of your head, and then he tried to pull my pants down. I don't know what that was about."

Story continues below ad

Brown continued:

"But that's what Draymond Green does. He'll do whatever it takes to win. He will pull you, he will grab you, he will try to muck the game up cause' that's what he does for their team. It's nothing to be surprised about. Not nothing I'm surprised about, he raised his physicality to try to stop us, and we got to raise ours. Looking forward to the challenge."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors "I don't know what I was supposed to do there. Somebody got their legs on the top of your head. And then he tried to pull my pants down."



Jaylen Brown details the dust-up with Draymond "I don't know what I was supposed to do there. Somebody got their legs on the top of your head. And then he tried to pull my pants down."Jaylen Brown details the dust-up with Draymond https://t.co/VZtw3t0edv

Story continues below ad

Draymond Green makes the headlines for controversial plays as Jaylen Brown and Co. fail to go up 2-0

Draymond Green's escape from ejection was one of the key talking points after the Warriors' 107-88 Game 2 win over the Celtics. Green was issued a technical foul early in the match. He escaped ejection late in the second half when the referees didn't assess a double-tech on him and Jaylen Brown during their dust-up.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Jaylen Brown said the Warriors "gimmicks" and "tricks" don't phase him Jaylen Brown said the Warriors "gimmicks" and "tricks" don't phase him https://t.co/OESgqxlRsA

Story continues below ad

Draymond tried to get under the Celtics players' skins several times during the match. He was spotted getting into verbal altercations with Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams and Marcus Smart. His initial exchange with Williams led to him getting his first technical of the night.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Draymond Green got a tech after his scuffle with Grant Williams Draymond Green got a tech after his scuffle with Grant Williams https://t.co/znRj9YzWkk

Many felt the referees went against issuing the former DPOY a second technical because it would've tossed him out of the game. It was a high-stakes match, which critics believed was the reason behind Draymond staying in the game throughout.

Story continues below ad

Regardless of what critics had to say, Draymond Green's unconventional tactics proved to be decisive in the grand scheme of things. His physicality inspired the rest of the Warriors' roster to up their defensive game, which elevated their chances of winning Game 2 and leveling the series 1-1.

It was a complete performance from the Dubs. Steph Curry led the team's offensive charge, bagging 29 points on the night, shooting five triples, while Draymond Green handled business on the opposite side of the floor.

The Warriors are on a 26-game win streak on the road in the playoffs, and with the next two games in Boston, they will be keen to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to San Francisco in Game 5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far