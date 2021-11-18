“Somebody like LeBron that is one of the best to play this game” – Jayson Tatum is looking forward to Boston Celtics’ Friday matchup against LA Lakers

Jayson Tatum is not shying away from the Boston Celtics’ matchup against LeBron James and the LA Lakers on Friday.

Although the Celtics lost to the Hawks on Wednesday night, Tatum is looking forward to the high-profile contest that awaits his team on their home floor in 48 hours.

Speaking about the game, Jayson Tatum said:

“That game is special. Obviously, everyone knows the history between the two franchises. And I’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of that, going on five years now. Understanding who they have on their team, especially somebody like LeBron, that is one of the best to play this game. Obviously, as a kid those matchups that you dreamed about, you don’t take for granted. When you get the opportunity as a competitor, you love games, you love moments like that.”

LeBron James has missed eight consecutive games for the LA Lakers, including their latest loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, because of an abdominal strain.

However, there is widespread expectation that the 36-year-old will return for the Boston Celtics contest. The Lakers are 4-6 without James this season.

Jayson Tatum posts 34 points for Boston Celtics in loss to Atlanta Hawks

The Boston Celtics may have lost to the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Wednesday night, but Jayson Tatum finished the three-game road trip on a high.

Tatum, who has struggled with his shooting form for most of this season, went off for 34 points on 12-of-22 shooting (54.5%) from the field. He also made 5-of-12 (41.7%) long-range splashes and had nine rebounds and five assists in the contest.

Speaking about the 23-year-old's hot form in the game, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said:

“He started off hot tonight, very aggressive overall. It’s just a matter of feeding him and keeping him aggressive when he gets in that mode.”

Jayson Tatum is averaging 24.2 ppg and 8.5 rpg for the Boston Celtics this season.

