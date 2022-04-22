"Somebody needs to put foots in them" - Shannon Sharpe believes the Minnesota Timberwolves should be embarrassed of themselves

Shannon Sharpe blasted the Minnesota Timberwolves after their dismal collapse in the 104-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of the first-round series. Despite leading by more than 20 points on two occasions, the T-Wolves team failed to close out the game, leading to a disappointing loss at home.

Sharpe praised the heart the Memphis Grizzlies put in to fight back from two big deficits but ranted off on the shortcomings of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He stated that the team should be ashamed of the performance they showcased at home. Further speaking about the loss on 'The Undisputed' show with Skip Bayless, the NFL legend said:

"Minnesota y'all need to be ashamed of yourself. Karl-Anthony Towns, can you stop running over people, I think the thing is Skip, they're playing with smaller people, he's getting so excited Skip, half of his fouls, Skip 5 of his 10 fouls are offensive, because he is so excited and Minnesota you're falling into this trap."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @ShannonSharpe "Minnesota should be ashamed of themselves. Somebody needs to put foots in them, you can't have a 20+ point lead twice and lose at home." "Minnesota should be ashamed of themselves. Somebody needs to put foots in them, you can't have a 20+ point lead twice and lose at home."— @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/XMnGewV4cX

Sharpe also pointed out how the Minnesota Timberwolves failed to get Karl-Anthony Towns in the game. The 26-year-old scored only eight points in the game. He took only four shots in the game, which is unlike of him considering how great a shooter he is. Speaking about the same, Sharpe said:

"You keep taking these bad shots and you get the lead and instead of playing through Karl-Anthony Towns and letting him get some touches, you keep jacking up bad shots and they widdle you down and now Karl-Anthony Towns can find rhythm and he's on the bench."

"Yeah he played 32 minutes, Skip the man had four shot attempts for Karl-Anthony Towns, who is an All-Star, who is an All-NBA player and he can only get four attempts."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Karl-Anthony Towns tonight:



- 8 pts

- 5 rebs

- 3/4 FG



The Timberwolves blow multiple 20-point leads Karl-Anthony Towns tonight:- 8 pts- 5 rebs - 3/4 FGThe Timberwolves blow multiple 20-point leads https://t.co/GHz5ATO9nQ

He also added:

"So, I will give Memphis some credit because they could have easily panicked being on the road Skip in a playoff game with this young nucleus, but they hung together. But Minnesota, somebody needs to put foots in them, you can't have a twenty-plus-point lead twice at different points of the ball game and lose that game on you're homecourt by nine points, that should never happen."

Can the Minnesota Timberwolves make their way back into the series?

Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently trailing the series 2-1 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Although the lead is not significant, the Grizzlies have a mental advantage after their stellar win in Game 2. With Game 3 set to be played in Minnesota on Sunday, the T-Wolves have a lot to reflect on if they are to make their way back into this series.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Timberwolves really blew TWO 25-point leads The Timberwolves really blew TWO 25-point leads 😳 https://t.co/pWyR5D61M3

Anthony Edwards has been good for them and so has Patrick Beverley. However, there are still concerns over the lack of consistency Karl-Anthony Towns has shown in recent games. He has been in foul trouble throughout the series and this has cost the team massively in their playoff runs so far.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have also been guilty of letting the Grizzlies go on scoring runs. Although they had a solid 16 point lead going into the fourth quarter, they were blown out by the team from Memphis in the fourth. To end the game, the Grizzlies went on a stellar 50-16 run, which proved to be vital for them in getting to their win.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook “The Minnesota Timberwolves… They’re dumber than rocks.”



Charles Barkley never disappoints. “The Minnesota Timberwolves… They’re dumber than rocks.”Charles Barkley never disappoints. https://t.co/x2txlmZCcc

At one point, the Grizzlies were on a 21-0 run and despite all that, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch did not call a timeout. He could have probably re-grouped the team and helped the players out, but failure in doing so helped the Grizzlies continue to impose their will on the game.

. @_pstu_

@Timberwolves KAT said this in the 2nd quarter while being up 22, the Timberwolves have blown two 20 point leads since @Timberwolves KAT said this in the 2nd quarter while being up 22, the Timberwolves have blown two 20 point leads since https://t.co/axIjOl0puR

Game 4 is going to be crucial for the Minnesota Timberwolves as a setback there could end their playoff hopes. However, since it's being played on their homecourt, they still have a ray of hope, but unless they give in to their best, things won't go in their favor as the Grizzlies are locked in and focused on the task of making a deep playoff run this year.

Edited by Arnav