"Somebody show me Jordan doin' this at 40": NBA fans react to LeBron James's impressive consistency from his Miami days to date

LeBron James continues to defy expectations of what an athlete at his age is supposed to do. He has been turning back the clock with performances reminiscent of his MVP days with the Miami Heat. During Sunday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers, a graphic on the broadcast highlighted James’s remarkable consistency since turning 40 years old.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The side-by-side stats comparison between 2013 MVP LeBron and 40-year-old LeBron has sent social media into a frenzy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Somebody show me Jordan doin' this at 40," one X user said.

“This is the only comparison you can make with LeBron; LeBron Vs LeBron…,” another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Just in case y'all didn’t know, LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time. Nobody will ever hit 40 and have equal to or better numbers than before they were 30,” one hoops fan tweeted.

“Stop the fine wine comparison. LeBron’s been aging better than fine wine,” an X user commented.

“Just give him the MVP already, this is unbelievable,” one LeBron James fan account wrote.

Ad

“The greatest of all time. There's no way you can prove it otherwise,” one X user said.

“This is the best pic I seen for the GOAT debate, 'cause it’s LeBron vs LeBron, then everybody else, and this is insane by the way,” a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The graphic showed James’s stat line from his fourth MVP season in 2012-2013 — 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field and 35% from three. Since he turned 40 years old, James is averaging 26.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game while shooting 55% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc.

LeBron James helps Lakers to a regular season series win vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered Sunday's showdown holding a 2-1 lead in the regular season series against the Clippers. The Clippers had won the first game between the two teams this season, on January 19, securing a 116-102 victory.

Ad

JJ Redick's squad then bounced back on February 4 with a 122-97 win at the Intuit Dome. The Lakers then took the third game with a 106-102 win earlier this week, putting them one victory away from taking the series.

In Sunday's matchup, Kawhi Leonard led the charge for the Clippers, dropping 33 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. Guards James Harden, Kris Dunn, and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined for 40 points.

For the Lakers, while LeBron James had eight turnovers in the game, The King still finished with 17 points, five rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and a block — helping his side secure a win over their city rivals. Luka Doncic starred for the Lakers, contributing 29 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback