“Somebody sign him he’s a meme legend”: Fans rally for Tony Snell's NBA return amid autism advocacy

Tony Snell lives forever in NBA infamy as a meme. He will forever be known for his stat line of straight zeroes across the board in 28 minutes played. The game was held on Feb. 24, 2017, but will live forever. Now Snell is getting love for something else.

Snell currently plays in the G League for the Maine Celtics, Boston’s G League affiliate. However, fans are campaigning for him to make it back into the NBA. He hasn't played in the league since 2022, when he was on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Snell needs to sign with an NBA team by Friday in order to complete ten seasons of service in the league, qualifying him for the player’s association retiree benefits program.

He told Yahoo Sports reporter Jake Fischer that the program is crucial to him and his family. Snell is on the autism spectrum and has two sons who are also on the spectrum.

“It’s something I truly need,” Snell said.

NBA fans are backing up the veteran, pushing the clip to go viral so a team can sign Snell and help out his family. Check out the fan reactions below supporting Snell and his cause:

NBA players campaign for Tony Snell

NBA fans are not the only ones campaigning for an team to add Snell. Even NBA players are sharing the story on social media. They are pushing the post, hoping that their weight and status can get him signed out of the G League.

Chris Paul was one of the big names who shared the post. He has plenty of power and understands the retiree benefits program as a longtime veteran and former president of the NBA player’s association.

Chris Paul is jumping in on the support.

LA Laker Taurean Prince was another veteran who shared the post. Patrick Beverley also used his massive social platform to spread awareness for the cause.

Pat Bev joins the campaign.

Taurean Prince wants the NBA to sign Tony Snell.

Any team can sign Snell as he is not on a two-way deal or assignment for the Boston Celtics. Perhaps a team has a bench spot for the veteran. He is averaging 5.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13 G League games this season.

Snell’s cause is a righteous one. He was a decent role player while in the league and a gritty defender, and his career year came when he averaged 8.5 points per game with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016-17.

