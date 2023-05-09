"Someone check on Stephen A. And Spike Lee"- Heat fans troll the Knicks after Jimmy Butler and the Heat take a 3-1 lead

Heat fans are rejoicing as Jimmy Butler once again carried the Miami Heat to another playoff victory. The Heat beat the New York Knicks 109-101 on Monday night to take a 3-1 series lead.

While there's a possibility that the Knicks can make a comeback, no team has ever done it since LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

With that said, it's likely that Miami will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals. Heat fans are now ecstatic knowing that there is a huge possibility that their team will move on to the ECF.

Now enjoying a 3-1 series lead, Miami fans are trolling New York fans on social media. They even called out sports analysts Stephen A. Smith and Spike Lee who predicted that New York would win the semi-finals matchup.

@2realntrill92 tweeted: "Someone check on Stephen A. And Spike Lee."

Miami Heat fans are confident they'll win the semifinals

New York Knicks v Miami Heat - Game Four

Miami Heat fans are getting rowdy on social media as their team secured a 3-1 series lead against the New York Knicks on Monday night. As usual, Jimmy Butler took care of business with a double-double performance.

The Heat star added 27 points and 10 assists to come up with a 109-101 Miami victory. While many predicted that the Knicks would win, it appears the Knicks are on the brink of elimination.

Miami Heat fans aren't holding anything back on Twitter as they exclaim their joy. Many of them are trolling Knicks fans and are even talking trash about the opposing team.

Here's what some fans had to say:

@PredictStrike tweeted: "JIMMY G BUCKETS AND THE G STANDS FOR GETS"

@LONDO87540615 tweeted: "Knicks thought this was finna be easy"

@PatsBuzz tweeted: "Without Scott Foster the Knicks get swept. How fitting would it be if Aaron Rodger is in the building for Game 5 to be present for another early playoff elimination."

@HonestKdFann tweeted: "I can’t believe New York Bricks Fan actually thought they were beating the heat"

@huddy22 tweeted: "For a third time in 4 years, get it right lol"

@iceee_WA tweeted: "ONLY TEAM THATS BEEN DOMINATING THEIR SERIES’"

@LuisOje68406923 tweeted: "YORK IN ENGLAND BETTER THAN NEW YORK. NYC is NOT A REAL CITY"

