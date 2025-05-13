"Someone gonna have to die before he chills": Fans berate Draymond Green for choke slamming $46,870,000 guard in Game 4

Draymond Green once again found himself at the center of controversy during Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The Warriors star drew sharp criticism from fans for his on-court behavior after a video showcasing Green and Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo battling for a loose ball on the floor.

Ad

In the video, Green appears to have his left hand wrapped around DiVincenzo’s neck at one point. The Minnesota guard, currently on a four-year, $46,870,000 contract, struggled to break free as the play unfolded. Fans quickly took to social media to voice their frustration, with many slamming Green for what they viewed as yet another example of his reckless on-court antics.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Someone gonna have to die before he chills," a fan commented.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Draymond is just a waste of space on the floor without Curry," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Someone needs to punch Draymond in the face just one good time," a fan said.

"Draymond talking about narratives being made up then just proves why they actually aren't. It's incredible to watch," said another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Nah that’s crazy dangerous could have broke his neck," a fan wrote.

"How do they not kick this man out the league already lol," wrote another fan.

Draymond Green is well known for bringing toughness and physicality to the court, attributes that have played a key role in the Golden State Warriors’ four championships over the past decade. However, the veteran forward has also faced criticism for occasionally crossing the line with overly aggressive play.

Earlier in the series, Green was assessed his fifth technical foul after swinging his arm at Timberwolves forward Naz Reid following a foul call. The move was widely viewed as intentional and sparked debate about his conduct. After the game, Green addressed the incident with a strong response, stating, there's an "agenda to make him look like the angry Black man."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.